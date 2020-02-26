Een Grote Blauwe Kano (Toppyjazz 571)

- HvdM - Radio Westerwolde

Blue Canou Records start 2020 met 6 nieuwe recordings :



1.  Roger Burn Trilogy- A Tribute To Roger Burn And Shapes

     Feat. Robben Ford – Mike Stern- Russel Ferrante- Flora Purim- Jimmy Haslip & more.

  1. Knoxville Jazz Orchestra – The Road Less Travelled

        Feat. Carmen Bradford – Eric Redd – Gregory Tardy & more.




3- Dave Pope Trio – You And The Night And The Music.

    Feat. Dave Pope – John Patitucci – Mike Pope & more.

  1. Randy Bernsen – Grace Notes. (38 tracks!!!)

        Feat. Peter Erskine- Scott Kinsey- Jimmy Haslip
  1. La Tanya Hall – Say Yes

        Feat. Andy Milne – Clarence Penn- John Hebert


  2. Tempest “Little Big Band” – Round Midnight.

        Feat. James Rozzi- Bryan Lopes- Joe Gransden- Audrey Shakir







Enjoy these fine recordings and Keep Jazzin’ !

Playlist :

01 – Once I Loved – Dave Pope Trio

02 – The Tennessee Waltz – Knoxville jazz Orchestra

03- Red Clay – Randy Bernsen

04 – Jitterbug Waltz – La Tanya Hall

05 – I Didn’t Know What Time It Was – Roger Burn

06 – I’ll Remember April – Tempest Little Big Band

07 – You And The Night And The Music – Dave Pope Trio

08 – All You Need To Say – La Tanya Hall

09 – What The World Needs Now – Knoxville Jazz Orchestra

10 – She’s A Woman – Randy Bernsen

11 – Night Bloom – Roger Burn & Flora Purim

12 – Sway – Tempest Little Big Band






