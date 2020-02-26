Een Grote Blauwe Kano (Toppyjazz 571)

Blue Canou Records start 2020 met 6 nieuwe recordings :
1. Roger Burn Trilogy- A Tribute To Roger Burn And Shapes
Feat. Robben Ford – Mike Stern- Russel Ferrante- Flora Purim- Jimmy Haslip & more.
- Knoxville Jazz Orchestra – The Road Less Travelled
Feat. Carmen Bradford – Eric Redd – Gregory Tardy & more.
3- Dave Pope Trio – You And The Night And The Music.
Feat. Dave Pope – John Patitucci – Mike Pope & more.
- Randy Bernsen – Grace Notes. (38 tracks!!!)
Feat. Peter Erskine- Scott Kinsey- Jimmy Haslip
- La Tanya Hall – Say Yes
Feat. Andy Milne – Clarence Penn- John Hebert
- Tempest “Little Big Band” – Round Midnight.
Feat. James Rozzi- Bryan Lopes- Joe Gransden- Audrey Shakir
Enjoy these fine recordings and Keep Jazzin’ !
Playlist :
01 – Once I Loved – Dave Pope Trio
02 – The Tennessee Waltz – Knoxville jazz Orchestra
03- Red Clay – Randy Bernsen
04 – Jitterbug Waltz – La Tanya Hall
05 – I Didn’t Know What Time It Was – Roger Burn
06 – I’ll Remember April – Tempest Little Big Band
07 – You And The Night And The Music – Dave Pope Trio
08 – All You Need To Say – La Tanya Hall
09 – What The World Needs Now – Knoxville Jazz Orchestra
10 – She’s A Woman – Randy Bernsen
11 – Night Bloom – Roger Burn & Flora Purim
12 – Sway – Tempest Little Big Band