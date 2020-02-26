Een Grote Blauwe Kano (Toppyjazz 571)

Blue Canou Records start 2020 met 6 nieuwe recordings :







1. Roger Burn Trilogy- A Tribute To Roger Burn And Shapes



Feat. Robben Ford – Mike Stern- Russel Ferrante- Flora Purim- Jimmy Haslip & more.



Knoxville Jazz Orchestra – The Road Less Travelled



Feat. Carmen Bradford – Eric Redd – Gregory Tardy & more.











3- Dave Pope Trio – You And The Night And The Music.



Feat. Dave Pope – John Patitucci – Mike Pope & more.



Randy Bernsen – Grace Notes. (38 tracks!!!)



Feat. Peter Erskine- Scott Kinsey- Jimmy Haslip



La Tanya Hall – Say Yes



Feat. Andy Milne – Clarence Penn- John Hebert





Tempest “Little Big Band” – Round Midnight.



Feat. James Rozzi- Bryan Lopes- Joe Gransden- Audrey Shakir















Enjoy these fine recordings and Keep Jazzin’ !



Playlist :



01 – Once I Loved – Dave Pope Trio



02 – The Tennessee Waltz – Knoxville jazz Orchestra



03- Red Clay – Randy Bernsen



04 – Jitterbug Waltz – La Tanya Hall



05 – I Didn’t Know What Time It Was – Roger Burn



06 – I’ll Remember April – Tempest Little Big Band



07 – You And The Night And The Music – Dave Pope Trio



08 – All You Need To Say – La Tanya Hall



09 – What The World Needs Now – Knoxville Jazz Orchestra



10 – She’s A Woman – Randy Bernsen



11 – Night Bloom – Roger Burn & Flora Purim



12 – Sway – Tempest Little Big Band













