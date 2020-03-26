Toppyjazz Standards Top 200 (deel 3)(Toppyjazz 575)

De studio gaat even op slot voor het Corona virus, maar wij verveolgen onze Top 200 series met deel 3 deze week.

21 – How High The Moon – Les Paul & Mary Ford



22 – Oh, Lady Be Good – Charlie Nederpelt



23 – Take The “A” Train – Betty Roche



24 – Embraceable You – Norrie Paramor



25 – On Green Dolphin Street – Shelly Manne



26 – Tenderly – Greetje Kauffeld



27 – The Way You Look Tonight – Lori Derr with George Turner Trio



28 – These Foolish Things – Ella Fitzgerald



29 – I’ll Remember April – Hampton Hawes



30 – Love For Sale – Cannonball Adderley







Lori Derr

Vocalist Lori Derr comes to Jazz by way of a strong background in classical music both as a singer and a violinist. Although she spent many years pursuing the more structured format of classical music, Lori has always had deep feelings for the Jazz genre and its opportunities for interactive, creative responses among musicians. Over the last couple of years, Lori has nurtured and developed her long term interest in singing in the style of Jazz, under the teaching guidance of well known Jazz vocalists Stephanie Nakasian, and Dawn Thompson. Lori’s singing approach is the result of careful study of her favorite ladies of Jazz including the genius of Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughn, the innovation and intelligence of Nancy Wilson, the Brazillian bossa style of Astrud and Bebel Gilberto, and the intriguing modern phrasing of Diana Krall.

Lori enjoys performing a mix of lively jazz standards, Latin and Brazillian favorites, as well as intimate, tender ballads. Lori’s sultry, sensual vocals are backed by the full inventive sounds of The George Turner Trio , resulting in an experience evocative of candlelight and romance. The George Turner Trio has featured Lori regionally in performances in supper clubs, wine festivals, country clubs, and fine restaurants in the Central Virginia area, particularly in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Richmond, as well as in North Carolina. Lori has also performed with noted jazz guitarist George Turner in a duo format for smaller more intimate venues.