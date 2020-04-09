Toppyjazz Top 200 (5)(Toppyjazz 577)

Deze week de nummers 41 t/m 50 van onze Top 200.

PLAYLIST:

41 – Indiana (Ballard/MacDonald)- Lee Wiley

42 – You Go To My Head (Coots/Gillespie) – Coleman Hawkins

43 – There Will Never Be Another You (Gordon/Warren) – Chris Montez

44 – Georgoa On My Mind (Carmichael/Gorrell) – Ray Charles

45 – Satin Doll (Ellington/Strayhorn) – Duke Ellington

46 – Prelude To A Kiss (Ellington/Gordon/Mills) – Ben Webster

47 – I Should Care (Stordah/Cahn/Weston) – Julia Feldman

48 – Stompin’ At The Savoy (Goodman/Razaff) – André Previn

49 – How Deep Is The Ocean (Irving Berlin) – Peggy Lee

50 – I cover The Waterfront (Green-Heyman) – Jacqui Naylor

43 a – There Will Never Be Another You – The Four Freshmen