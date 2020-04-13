Top 100 van 1970 op RTV Westerwolde

- SN - Radio Westerwolde

Op Paasmaandag wordt de Top 100 van 1970. Vanaf 10 uur gaan we 50 jaar terug in de tijd!
De presentatie is deze dag in handen van:

10.00 – 12.00 uur: Jan de Jong
12.00 – 14.00 uur: Christiaan de Jonge
14.00 – 16.00 uur: Martin Franken
16.00 – 18.00 uur: Michiel van der Spek

De lijst van 1970:

poshpTitel – Artiest
15Huilen is voor jou te laat – Corry & de Rekels
21Back home – Golden Earring
31El cóndor pasa (If I could) – Simon & Garfunkel
41In the summerime – Mungo Jerry
51Lola – the Kinks
61To my father’s house – Les Humphries Singers
71Mijn gebed – D.C. Lewis
81Mighty Joe – Shocking Blue
92Paranoid – Black Sabbath
102I don’t believe in if anymore – Roger Whittaker
112Dear Ann – George Baker Selection
121Never marry a railroad man – Shocking Blue
134Try a little love – Oscar Harris & the Twinkle Stars
142Are you ready – Pacific Gas & Electric
152Seasons – Earth & Fire
161Lay down (Candles in the rain) – Melanie & Edwin Hawkinks Singers
171Where have I been wrong – the Cats
182Sympathy – Steve Rowland & the Family Dogg
193White rabbit / Somebody to love – Jefferson Airplane
201Who’ll stop the rain – Creedence Clearwater Revival
211Marian – the Cats
225El cóndor pasa – Los Incas
232Wild world – Jimmy Cliff
242Cecilia – Simon & Garfunkel
251Up around the bend – Creedence Clearwater Revival
261Question – Moody Blues
273See me, feel me – the Who
284Whole lotta love – Led Zeppelin
295Bridge over troubled water – Simon & Garfunkel
308De fles – Jan Boezeroen
313Venus – Shocking Blue
321She likes weeds – Tee-Set
334Yellow river – Christie
345I won’t stand between them – Bonnie St. Claire
354Spirit in the sky – Norman Greenbaum
362Lady d’Arbanville – Cat Stevens
374House of the rising sun – Frijid Pink
388Agata – Nino Ferrer
391Let it be – the Beatles
404Song of joy (Himno a la alegria) – Miguel Rios
415Good morning freedom – Blue Mink
424Jin-go-lo-ba – Santana
434Suicide is painless (Theme from ‘M*A*S*H’) – M*A*S*H
447Mademoiselle Ninette – Soulful Dynamics
453Wigwam – Bob Dylan
464Ruby is the one – Earth & Fire
474My way – Samantha Jones
485Het zal je kind maar wezen – Piet, Adèle & Leen
498Down south – Rob Hoeke’s Boogie Woogie Quartet
502All kinds of everything – Dana
515Long as i can see the light – Creedence Clearwater Revival
526Peace will come (According to plan) – Melanie
533Knock knock knock who’s there – Mary Hopkin
546Brandend zand – Gert Timmerman
557Groovin’ with Mr. Bloe – Mr. Bloe
566Osaka – Shoes
573Thanks – J. Vincent Edwards
585Memo from Turner – Mick Jagger
597Over and over – George Baker Selection
604Magical mystery morning – the Cats
615Love is all around – Sandra & Andres
628Bitter tears – Shuffles
636Cracklin’ Rosie – Neil Diamond
646Tickatoo – Dizzy Man’s Band
653Kitsch – Barry Ryan
665The tears of a clown – Smokey Robinson & the Miracles
677I’m your little boy – Heintje
685Wild and exciting – Earth & Fire
695American woman – Guess Who
709All right now – the Free
719In a gadda da vida – Iron Butterfly
728(Get up I feel like being a) sex machine – James Brown
735Het stoomlied (Kunst en vliegwerk) – Ed & Willem Bever
7411Black night – Deep Purple
756No dogs allowed – José Feliciano
768Melting pot – Blue Mink
775Room to move – John Mayall
7811Something – Shirley Bassey
797Teach your children – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
808The green mahalishi (with the two prong crown) – Fleetwood Mac
819I.O.I.O. – Bee Gees
825Let us pray together – Sandra & Andres
836Hello darkness – Shocking Blue
849Travelling in the U.S.A. – Bintangs
853Tonight, today – Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich
867Our father – Unit Gloria
8712Midnight – George Baker Selection
889Instant karma – John Lennon & the Plastic Ono Band
893Another 45 miles – Golden Earring
907Real cool world – Greatest Show on Earth
9111Superstar – Murray Head & Trinidad Singers
9212Wacht op mij Mona Lisa – Radi Ensemble
934Marie jolie – Aphrodite’s Child
9410Stop i don’t wanna hear it anymore – Melanie
9511Lonesome tree – Machine
969Wat een spreker is die man – Seth Gaaikema
9710Reflections of my life – Marmalade
9810Rainbow – Marmalade
9911Bij ons staat op de keukendeur – Tony Bass
10010I can’t tell the bottom from the top – Hollies

Op het beeldmateriaal op de website van RTV Westerwolde rusten auteursrechten.