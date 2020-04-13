Top 100 van 1970 op RTV Westerwolde

Op Paasmaandag wordt de Top 100 van 1970. Vanaf 10 uur gaan we 50 jaar terug in de tijd!
De presentatie is deze dag in handen van:
10.00 – 12.00 uur: Jan de Jong
12.00 – 14.00 uur: Christiaan de Jonge
14.00 – 16.00 uur: Martin Franken
16.00 – 18.00 uur: Michiel van der Spek
De lijst van 1970:
|pos
|hp
|Titel – Artiest
|1
|5
|Huilen is voor jou te laat – Corry & de Rekels
|2
|1
|Back home – Golden Earring
|3
|1
|El cóndor pasa (If I could) – Simon & Garfunkel
|4
|1
|In the summerime – Mungo Jerry
|5
|1
|Lola – the Kinks
|6
|1
|To my father’s house – Les Humphries Singers
|7
|1
|Mijn gebed – D.C. Lewis
|8
|1
|Mighty Joe – Shocking Blue
|9
|2
|Paranoid – Black Sabbath
|10
|2
|I don’t believe in if anymore – Roger Whittaker
|11
|2
|Dear Ann – George Baker Selection
|12
|1
|Never marry a railroad man – Shocking Blue
|13
|4
|Try a little love – Oscar Harris & the Twinkle Stars
|14
|2
|Are you ready – Pacific Gas & Electric
|15
|2
|Seasons – Earth & Fire
|16
|1
|Lay down (Candles in the rain) – Melanie & Edwin Hawkinks Singers
|17
|1
|Where have I been wrong – the Cats
|18
|2
|Sympathy – Steve Rowland & the Family Dogg
|19
|3
|White rabbit / Somebody to love – Jefferson Airplane
|20
|1
|Who’ll stop the rain – Creedence Clearwater Revival
|21
|1
|Marian – the Cats
|22
|5
|El cóndor pasa – Los Incas
|23
|2
|Wild world – Jimmy Cliff
|24
|2
|Cecilia – Simon & Garfunkel
|25
|1
|Up around the bend – Creedence Clearwater Revival
|26
|1
|Question – Moody Blues
|27
|3
|See me, feel me – the Who
|28
|4
|Whole lotta love – Led Zeppelin
|29
|5
|Bridge over troubled water – Simon & Garfunkel
|30
|8
|De fles – Jan Boezeroen
|31
|3
|Venus – Shocking Blue
|32
|1
|She likes weeds – Tee-Set
|33
|4
|Yellow river – Christie
|34
|5
|I won’t stand between them – Bonnie St. Claire
|35
|4
|Spirit in the sky – Norman Greenbaum
|36
|2
|Lady d’Arbanville – Cat Stevens
|37
|4
|House of the rising sun – Frijid Pink
|38
|8
|Agata – Nino Ferrer
|39
|1
|Let it be – the Beatles
|40
|4
|Song of joy (Himno a la alegria) – Miguel Rios
|41
|5
|Good morning freedom – Blue Mink
|42
|4
|Jin-go-lo-ba – Santana
|43
|4
|Suicide is painless (Theme from ‘M*A*S*H’) – M*A*S*H
|44
|7
|Mademoiselle Ninette – Soulful Dynamics
|45
|3
|Wigwam – Bob Dylan
|46
|4
|Ruby is the one – Earth & Fire
|47
|4
|My way – Samantha Jones
|48
|5
|Het zal je kind maar wezen – Piet, Adèle & Leen
|49
|8
|Down south – Rob Hoeke’s Boogie Woogie Quartet
|50
|2
|All kinds of everything – Dana
|51
|5
|Long as i can see the light – Creedence Clearwater Revival
|52
|6
|Peace will come (According to plan) – Melanie
|53
|3
|Knock knock knock who’s there – Mary Hopkin
|54
|6
|Brandend zand – Gert Timmerman
|55
|7
|Groovin’ with Mr. Bloe – Mr. Bloe
|56
|6
|Osaka – Shoes
|57
|3
|Thanks – J. Vincent Edwards
|58
|5
|Memo from Turner – Mick Jagger
|59
|7
|Over and over – George Baker Selection
|60
|4
|Magical mystery morning – the Cats
|61
|5
|Love is all around – Sandra & Andres
|62
|8
|Bitter tears – Shuffles
|63
|6
|Cracklin’ Rosie – Neil Diamond
|64
|6
|Tickatoo – Dizzy Man’s Band
|65
|3
|Kitsch – Barry Ryan
|66
|5
|The tears of a clown – Smokey Robinson & the Miracles
|67
|7
|I’m your little boy – Heintje
|68
|5
|Wild and exciting – Earth & Fire
|69
|5
|American woman – Guess Who
|70
|9
|All right now – the Free
|71
|9
|In a gadda da vida – Iron Butterfly
|72
|8
|(Get up I feel like being a) sex machine – James Brown
|73
|5
|Het stoomlied (Kunst en vliegwerk) – Ed & Willem Bever
|74
|11
|Black night – Deep Purple
|75
|6
|No dogs allowed – José Feliciano
|76
|8
|Melting pot – Blue Mink
|77
|5
|Room to move – John Mayall
|78
|11
|Something – Shirley Bassey
|79
|7
|Teach your children – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
|80
|8
|The green mahalishi (with the two prong crown) – Fleetwood Mac
|81
|9
|I.O.I.O. – Bee Gees
|82
|5
|Let us pray together – Sandra & Andres
|83
|6
|Hello darkness – Shocking Blue
|84
|9
|Travelling in the U.S.A. – Bintangs
|85
|3
|Tonight, today – Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich
|86
|7
|Our father – Unit Gloria
|87
|12
|Midnight – George Baker Selection
|88
|9
|Instant karma – John Lennon & the Plastic Ono Band
|89
|3
|Another 45 miles – Golden Earring
|90
|7
|Real cool world – Greatest Show on Earth
|91
|11
|Superstar – Murray Head & Trinidad Singers
|92
|12
|Wacht op mij Mona Lisa – Radi Ensemble
|93
|4
|Marie jolie – Aphrodite’s Child
|94
|10
|Stop i don’t wanna hear it anymore – Melanie
|95
|11
|Lonesome tree – Machine
|96
|9
|Wat een spreker is die man – Seth Gaaikema
|97
|10
|Reflections of my life – Marmalade
|98
|10
|Rainbow – Marmalade
|99
|11
|Bij ons staat op de keukendeur – Tony Bass
|100
|10
|I can’t tell the bottom from the top – Hollies