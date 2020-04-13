Top 100 van 1970 op RTV Westerwolde

pos hp Titel – Artiest

1 5 Huilen is voor jou te laat – Corry & de Rekels

2 1 Back home – Golden Earring

3 1 El cóndor pasa (If I could) – Simon & Garfunkel

4 1 In the summerime – Mungo Jerry

5 1 Lola – the Kinks

6 1 To my father’s house – Les Humphries Singers

7 1 Mijn gebed – D.C. Lewis

8 1 Mighty Joe – Shocking Blue

9 2 Paranoid – Black Sabbath

10 2 I don’t believe in if anymore – Roger Whittaker

11 2 Dear Ann – George Baker Selection

12 1 Never marry a railroad man – Shocking Blue

13 4 Try a little love – Oscar Harris & the Twinkle Stars

14 2 Are you ready – Pacific Gas & Electric

15 2 Seasons – Earth & Fire

16 1 Lay down (Candles in the rain) – Melanie & Edwin Hawkinks Singers

17 1 Where have I been wrong – the Cats

18 2 Sympathy – Steve Rowland & the Family Dogg

19 3 White rabbit / Somebody to love – Jefferson Airplane

20 1 Who’ll stop the rain – Creedence Clearwater Revival

21 1 Marian – the Cats

22 5 El cóndor pasa – Los Incas

23 2 Wild world – Jimmy Cliff

24 2 Cecilia – Simon & Garfunkel

25 1 Up around the bend – Creedence Clearwater Revival

26 1 Question – Moody Blues

27 3 See me, feel me – the Who

28 4 Whole lotta love – Led Zeppelin

29 5 Bridge over troubled water – Simon & Garfunkel

30 8 De fles – Jan Boezeroen

31 3 Venus – Shocking Blue

32 1 She likes weeds – Tee-Set

33 4 Yellow river – Christie

34 5 I won’t stand between them – Bonnie St. Claire

35 4 Spirit in the sky – Norman Greenbaum

36 2 Lady d’Arbanville – Cat Stevens

37 4 House of the rising sun – Frijid Pink

38 8 Agata – Nino Ferrer

39 1 Let it be – the Beatles

40 4 Song of joy (Himno a la alegria) – Miguel Rios

41 5 Good morning freedom – Blue Mink

42 4 Jin-go-lo-ba – Santana

43 4 Suicide is painless (Theme from ‘M*A*S*H’) – M*A*S*H

44 7 Mademoiselle Ninette – Soulful Dynamics

45 3 Wigwam – Bob Dylan

46 4 Ruby is the one – Earth & Fire

47 4 My way – Samantha Jones

48 5 Het zal je kind maar wezen – Piet, Adèle & Leen

49 8 Down south – Rob Hoeke’s Boogie Woogie Quartet

50 2 All kinds of everything – Dana

51 5 Long as i can see the light – Creedence Clearwater Revival

52 6 Peace will come (According to plan) – Melanie

53 3 Knock knock knock who’s there – Mary Hopkin

54 6 Brandend zand – Gert Timmerman

55 7 Groovin’ with Mr. Bloe – Mr. Bloe

56 6 Osaka – Shoes

57 3 Thanks – J. Vincent Edwards

58 5 Memo from Turner – Mick Jagger

59 7 Over and over – George Baker Selection

60 4 Magical mystery morning – the Cats

61 5 Love is all around – Sandra & Andres

62 8 Bitter tears – Shuffles

63 6 Cracklin’ Rosie – Neil Diamond

64 6 Tickatoo – Dizzy Man’s Band

65 3 Kitsch – Barry Ryan

66 5 The tears of a clown – Smokey Robinson & the Miracles

67 7 I’m your little boy – Heintje

68 5 Wild and exciting – Earth & Fire

69 5 American woman – Guess Who

70 9 All right now – the Free

71 9 In a gadda da vida – Iron Butterfly

72 8 (Get up I feel like being a) sex machine – James Brown

73 5 Het stoomlied (Kunst en vliegwerk) – Ed & Willem Bever

74 11 Black night – Deep Purple

75 6 No dogs allowed – José Feliciano

76 8 Melting pot – Blue Mink

77 5 Room to move – John Mayall

78 11 Something – Shirley Bassey

79 7 Teach your children – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

80 8 The green mahalishi (with the two prong crown) – Fleetwood Mac

81 9 I.O.I.O. – Bee Gees

82 5 Let us pray together – Sandra & Andres

83 6 Hello darkness – Shocking Blue

84 9 Travelling in the U.S.A. – Bintangs

85 3 Tonight, today – Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich

86 7 Our father – Unit Gloria

87 12 Midnight – George Baker Selection

88 9 Instant karma – John Lennon & the Plastic Ono Band

89 3 Another 45 miles – Golden Earring

90 7 Real cool world – Greatest Show on Earth

91 11 Superstar – Murray Head & Trinidad Singers

92 12 Wacht op mij Mona Lisa – Radi Ensemble

93 4 Marie jolie – Aphrodite’s Child

94 10 Stop i don’t wanna hear it anymore – Melanie

95 11 Lonesome tree – Machine

96 9 Wat een spreker is die man – Seth Gaaikema

97 10 Reflections of my life – Marmalade

98 10 Rainbow – Marmalade

99 11 Bij ons staat op de keukendeur – Tony Bass