Vandaag bij Groningen1: De Evergreen top 150

G1 – Op Pinkstermaandag zendt Groningen 1 de Evergreen Top 150 uit. Als luisteraar kon je aan de hand van een uitgebreide keuzelijst je favoriete top 10 aan ons doorgeven.
We willen alle luisteraars bedanken voor het stemmen. Aan de hand van de inzendingen hebben we alles op een rijtje gezet en zijn we tot een nieuwe editie gekomen van de Evergreen Top 150.
De lijst is vandaag vanaf 08.00 uur te volgen via de G1 zenders RTV GO! en RTV Westerwolde en online.
Presentatie:
08.00 – 10.00 Martin Franken
10.00 – 12.00 Henk Guchelaar
12.00 – 14.00 Jack Pijper
14.00 – 16.00 Harrie Woldendorp
16.00 – 18.00 Martin Franken
De Evergreen Top 150 Editie 2020
1 Jurgen Marcus – Ein Festival der Liebe
2 Bee Gees – Words
3 ZZ & de Maskers – La Comparsa
4 Gilbert Becaud – L’important c’est la rose
5 Simon & Garfunkel – Sound of silence
6 Peter Maffay – Du
7 The Righteous Brothers – Unchained Melody
8 Blue Diamonds – Ramona
9 Adamo – Vous permettez monsieur
10 Fats Domino – Blue berry Hill
11 Liesbeth List & Ramses Shaffy – Pastorale
12 Pussycat – Mississippi
13 Charles Aznavour – She
14 Boudewijn De Groot – Verdronken Vlinder
15 The Cats – Scarlet Ribbons
16 Helen Shapiro – Queen for tonight
17 Wim Sonneveld – Het Dorp
18 Beach boys – God only knows
19 Shadows – Apache
20 Cuby & the blizzards – Windows of my eyes
21 Buddy Holly – That will be the day
22 Andre Hazes – De Vlieger
23 Bee Gees – Massachusettes
24 Bill Haley & his Comets – Rock around the clock
25 Neil Diamond – I Am I Said
26 The Rolling Stones – Angie
27 The Platters – Only you
28 The Moody Blues – Nights in White Satin
29 Gene Pitney – 24 Hours from Tulsa
30 Al Martino – Volare
31 Jacques Dutront – Il Est Cinq Heures
32 Adamo – Tombe la neige
33 Louis Armstrong – Hello Dolly
34 Benny Neyman – Waarom Fluister ik je naam nog
35 Carpenters – Top Of the World
36 Peter & Gordon – Lady Godiva
37 Unit Gloria – The Last Seven Days
38 The Beatles – Love Me Do
39 Elvis Presley – Always on my mind
40 Jim Reeves – He’ll have to go
41 Paul Anka A Steelguitar and a glass of wine
42 Al Martino – Spanish Eyes
43 Jim Reeves – I Love you because
44 The Chordettes – Lolipop
45 Boudewijn De Groot – Avond
46 Percy Sledge – My Special Prayer
47 The Rolling Stones – It’s All Over Now
48 Demis Roussos – My Friend the wind
49 The Cats – Times Were When
50 John Denver – Take Me Home Country Roads
51 John Denver – Thank god i’m a country boy
52 Frida Boccara – Cent Mille Chansons
53 Cliff Richard – Lucky lips
54 Eagles – Desperado
55 Ricky Nelson – Hello Mary Lou
56 The Rolling Stones – Paint it Black
57 The Animals – House Of the rising sun
58 Elvis Presley – Can’t Help Falling In Love
59 The Cats – Lea
60 John Denver – Calypso
61 Louis Armstrong – What A Wonderful World
62 Crosby Stills Nash & Young – Teach Your Childeren
63 Eddie Cochrane – Three steps to haven
64 The Beatles – Let it be
65 Charles Trenet – La Mer
66 Frank Sinatra – My Way
67 John Denver Placido Domingo – Perheps Love
68 Stampeders – Hit the road jack
69 Adamo – C’est ma vie
70 The Mama’s & Papa’s – California Dreaming
71 Cliff Richard – Summer Holiday
72 Waldo de los Rios – Mozart Symphonie no.40
73 Lloyd Price – Personality
74 Frank Sinatra – Strangers in the night
75 Gerry & The Pacemakers – You’ll Never Walk Alone
76 Everly Brothers – On The Wings Of A Nightingale
77 Klein Orkest – Over de muur
78 Billy Joe Royal – Down in the Boomdocks
79 Kamahl – The Elephant Song
80 Chordettes – Mr. Sandman
81 Roy Orbison – In Dreams
82 Ralph McTell – Streets of londen
83 Fleetwood Mac – Albatross
84 Dutch Swing College Band – Doctor Jazz
85 Fleetwood Mac – Go Your Own Way
86 Harry Belafonte – Island in the sun
87 Bette Midler – The Rose
88 Bobby Vinton – Blue Velvet
89 Nancy Sinatra – These Boots Are Made For Walking
90 Fats Domino – I’m Walking
91 Johnny Cash – Walk the line
92 Anneke Grohnloh – Brandend Zand
93 Tim Yuro – Hurt
94 John Lennon – Imagine
95 Ricky Valence – Tell Laura I Love Her
96 The Beatles – Yesterday
97 Pat Boone – Love Letters in the Sand
98 Creedence Clearwater Revival – Who’ll Stop The Rain
99 Andy Williams – Moon River
100 Francoise hardy – Tous les Garcons et les files
101 Rein de Vries – Patsy
102 Pat Boone – Bernadine
103 Vera Lynn – We’ll meet again
104 Buddy Holly – Peggy Sue
105 Gilbert Becaud – Nathalie
106 Freddy Fender – Before the next teardrop falls
107 Everly Brothers – Wake up Little Susi
108 Frank & Nancy Sinatra – Something Stupid
109 Abba – Thank you for the music
110 Ramses Shaffie – Zing vecht huil bid
111 Freddy Quinn & Bert Kaempfert – Die Gitarre Und Da 10-11u
112 Doris Day – Que sera sera (what ever will be)
113 Walker Brothers – The sun ain’t gonna shine
114 Roy Orbison – Only the lonely
115 Everly Brothers – All I have to do is dream
116 Otis Redding – Sittin’ On The Dock Of The Bay
117 Albert West – Ginny Come Lately
118 Boney M – Rivers of Babylon
119 Cat Stevens – Morning Has Broken
120 Dave Berry – This Strange Effect
121 The Beach Boys – Sloop John B
122 Bee Gees – Don’t Forget to Remeber
123 Cliff Richard – The Young Ones
124 Boudewijn de Groot – Land van Maas en Waal
125 The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun
126 Procol Harum – A whiter shade of pale
127 Adamo – Dolce Paula
128 The Cats – Let’s Dance
129 Tom Jones – Green Green Grass Of Home
130 Adamo – Les filles du bord de mer
131 The Rolling Stones – Satisfaction
132 Roy Orbison – Pretty Woman
133 Elvis Presley – In The Getto
134 Del Shannon – Runaway
135 Creedence Clearwater Revival – Bad Moon Rising
136 Beatles – Michelle
137 Fouryo´s – Zeg niet nee
138 Bobby Vinton – Sealed with a kiss
139 Maggie MacNeal – Terug naar de kust
140 Righteous Brothers – You’ve lost that lovin’ feeling
141 The Rolling Stones – As Tears Go By
142 Scott Mckenzie – San Fransico
143 Dean Martin – Memories are made of this
144 Engelbert Humperdinck – The last waltz
145 Ben Cramer – De Clown
146 Elvis Presley – Wooden Heart
147 Abba Dancing Queen
148 Johnny & Rijk – Wij zijn twee eenzame cowboys
149 Frank Sinatra – New York
150 Edith Piaf – Non Je Ne Regrette Rien