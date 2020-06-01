Vandaag bij Groningen1: De Evergreen top 150

G1 – Op Pinkstermaandag zendt Groningen 1 de Evergreen Top 150 uit. Als luisteraar kon je aan de hand van een uitgebreide keuzelijst je favoriete top 10 aan ons doorgeven.

We willen alle luisteraars bedanken voor het stemmen. Aan de hand van de inzendingen hebben we alles op een rijtje gezet en zijn we tot een nieuwe editie gekomen van de Evergreen Top 150.

De lijst is vandaag vanaf 08.00 uur te volgen via de G1 zenders RTV GO! en RTV Westerwolde en online.

Presentatie:

08.00 – 10.00 Martin Franken

10.00 – 12.00 Henk Guchelaar

12.00 – 14.00 Jack Pijper

14.00 – 16.00 Harrie Woldendorp

16.00 – 18.00 Martin Franken

De Evergreen Top 150 Editie 2020



1 Jurgen Marcus – Ein Festival der Liebe

2 Bee Gees – Words

3 ZZ & de Maskers – La Comparsa

4 Gilbert Becaud – L’important c’est la rose

5 Simon & Garfunkel – Sound of silence

6 Peter Maffay – Du

7 The Righteous Brothers – Unchained Melody

8 Blue Diamonds – Ramona

9 Adamo – Vous permettez monsieur

10 Fats Domino – Blue berry Hill

11 Liesbeth List & Ramses Shaffy – Pastorale

12 Pussycat – Mississippi

13 Charles Aznavour – She

14 Boudewijn De Groot – Verdronken Vlinder

15 The Cats – Scarlet Ribbons

16 Helen Shapiro – Queen for tonight

17 Wim Sonneveld – Het Dorp

18 Beach boys – God only knows

19 Shadows – Apache

20 Cuby & the blizzards – Windows of my eyes

21 Buddy Holly – That will be the day

22 Andre Hazes – De Vlieger

23 Bee Gees – Massachusettes

24 Bill Haley & his Comets – Rock around the clock

25 Neil Diamond – I Am I Said

26 The Rolling Stones – Angie

27 The Platters – Only you

28 The Moody Blues – Nights in White Satin

29 Gene Pitney – 24 Hours from Tulsa

30 Al Martino – Volare

31 Jacques Dutront – Il Est Cinq Heures

32 Adamo – Tombe la neige

33 Louis Armstrong – Hello Dolly

34 Benny Neyman – Waarom Fluister ik je naam nog

35 Carpenters – Top Of the World

36 Peter & Gordon – Lady Godiva

37 Unit Gloria – The Last Seven Days

38 The Beatles – Love Me Do

39 Elvis Presley – Always on my mind

40 Jim Reeves – He’ll have to go

41 Paul Anka A Steelguitar and a glass of wine

42 Al Martino – Spanish Eyes

43 Jim Reeves – I Love you because

44 The Chordettes – Lolipop

45 Boudewijn De Groot – Avond

46 Percy Sledge – My Special Prayer

47 The Rolling Stones – It’s All Over Now

48 Demis Roussos – My Friend the wind

49 The Cats – Times Were When

50 John Denver – Take Me Home Country Roads

51 John Denver – Thank god i’m a country boy

52 Frida Boccara – Cent Mille Chansons

53 Cliff Richard – Lucky lips

54 Eagles – Desperado

55 Ricky Nelson – Hello Mary Lou

56 The Rolling Stones – Paint it Black

57 The Animals – House Of the rising sun

58 Elvis Presley – Can’t Help Falling In Love

59 The Cats – Lea

60 John Denver – Calypso

61 Louis Armstrong – What A Wonderful World

62 Crosby Stills Nash & Young – Teach Your Childeren

63 Eddie Cochrane – Three steps to haven

64 The Beatles – Let it be

65 Charles Trenet – La Mer

66 Frank Sinatra – My Way

67 John Denver Placido Domingo – Perheps Love

68 Stampeders – Hit the road jack

69 Adamo – C’est ma vie

70 The Mama’s & Papa’s – California Dreaming

71 Cliff Richard – Summer Holiday

72 Waldo de los Rios – Mozart Symphonie no.40

73 Lloyd Price – Personality

74 Frank Sinatra – Strangers in the night

75 Gerry & The Pacemakers – You’ll Never Walk Alone

76 Everly Brothers – On The Wings Of A Nightingale

77 Klein Orkest – Over de muur

78 Billy Joe Royal – Down in the Boomdocks

79 Kamahl – The Elephant Song

80 Chordettes – Mr. Sandman

81 Roy Orbison – In Dreams

82 Ralph McTell – Streets of londen

83 Fleetwood Mac – Albatross

84 Dutch Swing College Band – Doctor Jazz

85 Fleetwood Mac – Go Your Own Way

86 Harry Belafonte – Island in the sun

87 Bette Midler – The Rose

88 Bobby Vinton – Blue Velvet

89 Nancy Sinatra – These Boots Are Made For Walking

90 Fats Domino – I’m Walking

91 Johnny Cash – Walk the line

92 Anneke Grohnloh – Brandend Zand

93 Tim Yuro – Hurt

94 John Lennon – Imagine

95 Ricky Valence – Tell Laura I Love Her

96 The Beatles – Yesterday

97 Pat Boone – Love Letters in the Sand

98 Creedence Clearwater Revival – Who’ll Stop The Rain

99 Andy Williams – Moon River

100 Francoise hardy – Tous les Garcons et les files

101 Rein de Vries – Patsy

102 Pat Boone – Bernadine

103 Vera Lynn – We’ll meet again

104 Buddy Holly – Peggy Sue

105 Gilbert Becaud – Nathalie

106 Freddy Fender – Before the next teardrop falls

107 Everly Brothers – Wake up Little Susi

108 Frank & Nancy Sinatra – Something Stupid

109 Abba – Thank you for the music

110 Ramses Shaffie – Zing vecht huil bid

111 Freddy Quinn & Bert Kaempfert – Die Gitarre Und Da 10-11u

112 Doris Day – Que sera sera (what ever will be)

113 Walker Brothers – The sun ain’t gonna shine

114 Roy Orbison – Only the lonely

115 Everly Brothers – All I have to do is dream

116 Otis Redding – Sittin’ On The Dock Of The Bay

117 Albert West – Ginny Come Lately

118 Boney M – Rivers of Babylon

119 Cat Stevens – Morning Has Broken

120 Dave Berry – This Strange Effect

121 The Beach Boys – Sloop John B

122 Bee Gees – Don’t Forget to Remeber

123 Cliff Richard – The Young Ones

124 Boudewijn de Groot – Land van Maas en Waal

125 The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun

126 Procol Harum – A whiter shade of pale

127 Adamo – Dolce Paula

128 The Cats – Let’s Dance

129 Tom Jones – Green Green Grass Of Home

130 Adamo – Les filles du bord de mer

131 The Rolling Stones – Satisfaction

132 Roy Orbison – Pretty Woman

133 Elvis Presley – In The Getto

134 Del Shannon – Runaway

135 Creedence Clearwater Revival – Bad Moon Rising

136 Beatles – Michelle

137 Fouryo´s – Zeg niet nee

138 Bobby Vinton – Sealed with a kiss

139 Maggie MacNeal – Terug naar de kust

140 Righteous Brothers – You’ve lost that lovin’ feeling

141 The Rolling Stones – As Tears Go By

142 Scott Mckenzie – San Fransico

143 Dean Martin – Memories are made of this

144 Engelbert Humperdinck – The last waltz

145 Ben Cramer – De Clown

146 Elvis Presley – Wooden Heart

147 Abba Dancing Queen

148 Johnny & Rijk – Wij zijn twee eenzame cowboys

149 Frank Sinatra – New York

150 Edith Piaf – Non Je Ne Regrette Rien