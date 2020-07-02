Volle Maan en lege armen (deel 2) (Toppyjazz 589)

Nog veel meer maanliedjes deze week , geniet er van bij Toppyjazz.
Playlist:
01 – The Moon Was Yellow – Frank Sinatra & Nelson Riddle 1962 (album Sinatra sings of..)
02 – Fly Me To The Moon – Sten Ekegren (album Fly Me To The Moon)
03 . Navajo Moon – Ana Popovic (album Ana!- Live in Amsterdam)
04 – Blue Moon – Met Tormé & Russel Garcia (album Swingin’ on the Moon)
05 – De andere kant van de maan – Conny Vandenbos (album Alles cd 2)
06 – Polka Dots and Moonbeams – Buddy Greco & John Frigo (album At Mr. Kelly’s)
07 – Moonlight In Vermont – John Frigo (album I Love John Frigo..He Swings)
08 – Tangerine – John Frigo (album Live Fron Studio A in New York)
09 – Moonlight – Michael Brandenburg (album Midnight)
10 – Moonlight Serenade – Jenny Evans (album Erotic Jazz Moments 2)
11 – Fair As The Moon – Henry Cow (album The Henry Cow Anniversary Box)
12 – Sister Moon – Sting & Herbie Hancock (album Duetos)