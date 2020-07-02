Volle Maan en lege armen (deel 2) (Toppyjazz 589)

Weerbericht

Westerwolde Weerbericht van: Donderdag 2 juli 08:00 uur. Door Jules Gernaerdt

Het wordt vandaag wat onstabieler dan gisteren, want in de loop van de ochtend stijgt de kans op enkele buien alweer. En voordat het middag is, is er al kans op pittige buien, met veel regen en onweer. Ook vanmiddag is het wisselvallig met af en toe zon maar ook enkele buien, met kans op onweer en hagel. De maximumtemperatuur is ongeveer 20 graden, de wind is meest matig uit het zuidwesten.

Vanavond kan er nog een regenbui vallen, vannacht is het overwegend droog. Morgen is er opnieuw kans op een bui maar de meeste tijd is het droog en de zon komt er vaker bij. Maximum morgen rond 21 graden, bij een matige zuidwestenwind.

Het weekend is helaas weer wat minder met veel bewolking, regelmatig wat regen, en een flinke zuidwestenwind. Maximum in het weekend rond 21 graden, en ook begin volgende week is het zeker niet warm.