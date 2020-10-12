Zanger-pianist Roon Staal treedt op in de Semsstraatkerk

STADSKANAAL – Op zondag 1 november a.s. om 14.00 en 16.00 uur verzorgt Roon Staal een concert in de Semsstraatkerk te Stadskanaal.

Na een geslaagde corona-proof zomer tour in juni gaat zanger-pianist Roon Staal in september en oktober opnieuw op pad Hij verzorgt 22 concerten door heel Nederland. Uiteraard wordt gehoor gegeven aan de dan geldende maatregelen door de overheid m.b.t. de coronapandemie.

Op zondag 1 november a.s. om 14.00 en 16.00 uur komt de 40-jarige musicus langs in de Semsstraatkerk te Stadskanaal om een concert te geven. Naast eigen songs als Weet Waarom Je Leeft, Promise en Peace zullen ook bekendere cover werken als The Silence Of Light van Simon&Garfunkel, Across The Universe van John Lennon en Stay With Me ‘Till The Morning van Vicky Brown ten gehore worden gebracht.

“Amazing tenor vocal performance“

De legendarische zanger Art Garfunkel (Simon&Garfunkel) heeft een boodschap voor het grote publiek toen hij zijn Nederlandse protege aanprees: “To whom it may concern: Here I take great pleasure in introducing the extraordinary talent of Roon Staal, one of the truly great singers in the western world! We have been friends for years, singing together and recording just for the beauty of it. Let the amazing tenor vocal performance of Mr Staal now carry you away! Very truly yours”. Ook de Britse singer-songwriter Gilbert O’Sullivan merkte de Nederlander op: “It’s his voice not least his songwriting ability that really shines throughout”.

Alle informatie m.b.t. de herfst tour en het concert te Stadskanaal kunt u vinden op de website www.roonstaal.com.

Ingezonden