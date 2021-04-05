Radio Westerwolde terug naar 1986

Pos Titel – Artiest

1 When the going gets tough the tough get going – Billy Ocean

2 The final countdown – Europe

3 A different corner – George Michael

4 Sing our own song – UB 40

5 Don’t leave me this way – Communards

6 Lessons in love – Level 42

7 (What a) wonderful world – Sam Cooke

8 The promise you made – Cock Robin

9 Papa don’t preach – Madonna

10 The edge of heaven – Wham!

11 Borderline – Madonna

12 Jeanny – Falco

13 A good heart – Feargal Sharkey

14 Holiday rap – MC Miker G & Deejay Sven

15 Nikita – Elton John

16 Take my breath away – Berlin

17 Burning heart – Survivor

18 You can call me Al – Paul Simon

19 Ti sento – Matia Bazar

20 Sweet freedom – Michael McDonald

21 A kind of magic – Queen

22 What have you done for me lately – Janet Jackson

23 Kiss – Prince & the Revolution

24 Living doll – Cliff Richard & the Young Ones

25 Live to tell – Madonna

26 On my own – Patti Labelle & Michael McDonald

27 The way it is – Bruce Hornsby & the Range

28 Bad boy – Miami Sound Machine

29 Who’s Johnny – El Debarge

30 (Forever) live and die – Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

31 Girlie girlie – Sophia George

32 The lady in red – Chris de Burgh

33 Heartbeat – Don Johnson

34 West end girls – Pet Shop Boys

35 Conga – Miami Sound Machine

36 Walk this way – Run D.M.C.

37 Harlem shuffle – the Rolling Stones

38 A love bizarre – Sheila E

39 I want to wake up with you – Boris Gardner

40 Broken wings – Mr. Mister

41 Absolute beginners – David Bowie

42 Sledgehammer – Peter Gabriel

43 True blue – Madonna

44 We just – Moses

45 Rock me Amadeus – Falco

46 Nasty – Janet Jackson

47 Dictator – Centerfold

48 Love can’t turn around – Farley ‘Jackmaster’ Funk & Jessie Saunders featuring the voice of Daryl Pendy

49 The sun always shines on tv – A-Ha

50 Holding back the years – Simply Red

51 J’aime la vie – Sandra Kim

52 When I think of you – Janet Jackson

53 Kyrie – Mr. Mister

54 Thought you were on my side – Cock Robin

55 My favourite waste of time – Owen Paul

56 Give a little love – Albert Hammond & Albert West

57 Rumors – Timex Social Club

58 True colors – Cyndi Lauper

59 Just buggin’ (Nothing serious) – Whistle

60 There’ll be sad songs (to make you cry) – Billy Ocean

61 Alice i want you just for me – Full Force

62 We don’t have to take our clothes off – Jermaine Stewart

63 Walk like an Egyptian – the Bangles

64 Venus – Bananarama

65 Rage hard, rage, rage – Frankie Goes To Hollywood

66 You’re a friend of mine – Clarence Clemons & Jackson Browne

67 Let’s go all the way – Sly Fox

68 Hurts to be in love – Gino Vannelli

69 Typical male – Tina Turner

70 Every beat of my heart – Rod Stewart

71 Baby talk – Alisha

72 Iedereeen doet ’t – Robert Long

73 Mexico (live) – Zangeres Zonder Naam

74 Zonder jou – Erik Mesie

75 You give love a bad name – Bon Jovi

76 I am a lover – Andrea

77 Notorious – Duran Duran

78 Living in America – James Brown

79 Underground – David Bowie

80 Female intuition – Mai Tai

81 Dancing on the ceiling – Lionel Richie

82 Move closer – Marilyn Martin

83 Atlantis is calling (S.O.S. for love) – Modern Talking

84 Alles wat ademt – Rob de Nijs

85 Disco samba – Two Man Sound

86 Holly rock – Sheila E

87 Don’t you want my love – Nicole

88 What’s the colour of money – Hollywood Beyond

89 But where my love (is concerned) – René Shuman

90 Reach – Gerard Joling

91 Say you say me – Lionel Richie

92 Paranoimia – Art of Noise & Max Headroom

93 Don’t waste my time – Paul Hardcastle & Carol Kenyon

94 Word up – Cameo

95 I can’t wait – Nu Shooz

96 Cry to heaven – Elton John

97 Moscow nights – Anya

98 Touch me (I want your body) – Samantha Fox

99 Turn your love around – Mai Tai