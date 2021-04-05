Radio Westerwolde terug naar 1986

STUDIO RTV WESTERWOLDE – Vandaag kunt u vanaf 08.00 uur genieten van de beste classics hits van 35 jaar geleden.
Vandaag kunt u luisteren naar de grootste hits uit 1986 luisteren op Radio Westerwolde. Tussen 08.00 en 10.00 uur hoort u non-stop de beste classics die de top 100 van 1986 niet hebben gehaald.
Vanaf 10.00 uur wordt er afgeteld van 100 naar nummer 1 in de Top 100 van 1986.
Presentattie:
10.00 – 12.00 Willeke Bergman
12.00 – 14.00 Henk Ysenbrand
14.00 – 16.00 Jan Hebers
16.00 – 18.00 Michiel van der Spek
Hieronder vindt u de Top 100 van 1986:
|Pos
|Titel – Artiest
|1
|When the going gets tough the tough get going – Billy Ocean
|2
|The final countdown – Europe
|3
|A different corner – George Michael
|4
|Sing our own song – UB 40
|5
|Don’t leave me this way – Communards
|6
|Lessons in love – Level 42
|7
|(What a) wonderful world – Sam Cooke
|8
|The promise you made – Cock Robin
|9
|Papa don’t preach – Madonna
|10
|The edge of heaven – Wham!
|11
|Borderline – Madonna
|12
|Jeanny – Falco
|13
|A good heart – Feargal Sharkey
|14
|Holiday rap – MC Miker G & Deejay Sven
|15
|Nikita – Elton John
|16
|Take my breath away – Berlin
|17
|Burning heart – Survivor
|18
|You can call me Al – Paul Simon
|19
|Ti sento – Matia Bazar
|20
|Sweet freedom – Michael McDonald
|21
|A kind of magic – Queen
|22
|What have you done for me lately – Janet Jackson
|23
|Kiss – Prince & the Revolution
|24
|Living doll – Cliff Richard & the Young Ones
|25
|Live to tell – Madonna
|26
|On my own – Patti Labelle & Michael McDonald
|27
|The way it is – Bruce Hornsby & the Range
|28
|Bad boy – Miami Sound Machine
|29
|Who’s Johnny – El Debarge
|30
|(Forever) live and die – Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
|31
|Girlie girlie – Sophia George
|32
|The lady in red – Chris de Burgh
|33
|Heartbeat – Don Johnson
|34
|West end girls – Pet Shop Boys
|35
|Conga – Miami Sound Machine
|36
|Walk this way – Run D.M.C.
|37
|Harlem shuffle – the Rolling Stones
|38
|A love bizarre – Sheila E
|39
|I want to wake up with you – Boris Gardner
|40
|Broken wings – Mr. Mister
|41
|Absolute beginners – David Bowie
|42
|Sledgehammer – Peter Gabriel
|43
|True blue – Madonna
|44
|We just – Moses
|45
|Rock me Amadeus – Falco
|46
|Nasty – Janet Jackson
|47
|Dictator – Centerfold
|48
|Love can’t turn around – Farley ‘Jackmaster’ Funk & Jessie Saunders featuring the voice of Daryl Pendy
|49
|The sun always shines on tv – A-Ha
|50
|Holding back the years – Simply Red
|51
|J’aime la vie – Sandra Kim
|52
|When I think of you – Janet Jackson
|53
|Kyrie – Mr. Mister
|54
|Thought you were on my side – Cock Robin
|55
|My favourite waste of time – Owen Paul
|56
|Give a little love – Albert Hammond & Albert West
|57
|Rumors – Timex Social Club
|58
|True colors – Cyndi Lauper
|59
|Just buggin’ (Nothing serious) – Whistle
|60
|There’ll be sad songs (to make you cry) – Billy Ocean
|61
|Alice i want you just for me – Full Force
|62
|We don’t have to take our clothes off – Jermaine Stewart
|63
|Walk like an Egyptian – the Bangles
|64
|Venus – Bananarama
|65
|Rage hard, rage, rage – Frankie Goes To Hollywood
|66
|You’re a friend of mine – Clarence Clemons & Jackson Browne
|67
|Let’s go all the way – Sly Fox
|68
|Hurts to be in love – Gino Vannelli
|69
|Typical male – Tina Turner
|70
|Every beat of my heart – Rod Stewart
|71
|Baby talk – Alisha
|72
|Iedereeen doet ’t – Robert Long
|73
|Mexico (live) – Zangeres Zonder Naam
|74
|Zonder jou – Erik Mesie
|75
|You give love a bad name – Bon Jovi
|76
|I am a lover – Andrea
|77
|Notorious – Duran Duran
|78
|Living in America – James Brown
|79
|Underground – David Bowie
|80
|Female intuition – Mai Tai
|81
|Dancing on the ceiling – Lionel Richie
|82
|Move closer – Marilyn Martin
|83
|Atlantis is calling (S.O.S. for love) – Modern Talking
|84
|Alles wat ademt – Rob de Nijs
|85
|Disco samba – Two Man Sound
|86
|Holly rock – Sheila E
|87
|Don’t you want my love – Nicole
|88
|What’s the colour of money – Hollywood Beyond
|89
|But where my love (is concerned) – René Shuman
|90
|Reach – Gerard Joling
|91
|Say you say me – Lionel Richie
|92
|Paranoimia – Art of Noise & Max Headroom
|93
|Don’t waste my time – Paul Hardcastle & Carol Kenyon
|94
|Word up – Cameo
|95
|I can’t wait – Nu Shooz
|96
|Cry to heaven – Elton John
|97
|Moscow nights – Anya
|98
|Touch me (I want your body) – Samantha Fox
|99
|Turn your love around – Mai Tai
|100
|Run to me – Lee Towers & Anita Meyer