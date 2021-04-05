Mededeling over de RadioBingo

De Radiobingo is vanaf heden weer om 20:00 uur! De kaartjes zijn te koop bij de bekende verkooppunten.

LET OP: De Radiobingo is TWEEDE PAASDAG!

Radio Westerwolde terug naar 1986

Foto: Tedo Swarts
- SN - Radio Westerwolde

STUDIO RTV WESTERWOLDE – Vandaag kunt u vanaf 08.00 uur genieten van de beste classics hits van 35 jaar geleden.

Vandaag kunt u luisteren naar de grootste hits uit 1986 luisteren op Radio Westerwolde. Tussen 08.00 en 10.00 uur hoort u non-stop de beste classics die de top 100 van 1986 niet hebben gehaald.

Vanaf 10.00 uur wordt er afgeteld van 100 naar nummer 1 in de Top 100 van 1986.

Presentattie:

10.00 – 12.00 Willeke Bergman
12.00 – 14.00 Henk Ysenbrand
14.00 – 16.00 Jan Hebers
16.00 – 18.00 Michiel van der Spek

Hieronder vindt u de Top 100 van 1986:

PosTitel – Artiest
1When the going gets tough the tough get going – Billy Ocean
2The final countdown – Europe
3A different corner – George Michael
4Sing our own song – UB 40
5Don’t leave me this way – Communards
6Lessons in love – Level 42
7(What a) wonderful world – Sam Cooke
8The promise you made – Cock Robin
9Papa don’t preach – Madonna
10The edge of heaven – Wham!
11Borderline – Madonna
12Jeanny – Falco
13A good heart – Feargal Sharkey
14Holiday rap – MC Miker G & Deejay Sven
15Nikita – Elton John
16Take my breath away – Berlin
17Burning heart – Survivor
18You can call me Al – Paul Simon
19Ti sento – Matia Bazar
20Sweet freedom – Michael McDonald
21A kind of magic – Queen
22What have you done for me lately – Janet Jackson
23Kiss – Prince & the Revolution
24Living doll – Cliff Richard & the Young Ones
25Live to tell – Madonna
26On my own – Patti Labelle & Michael McDonald
27The way it is – Bruce Hornsby & the Range
28Bad boy – Miami Sound Machine
29Who’s Johnny – El Debarge
30(Forever) live and die – Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
31Girlie girlie – Sophia George
32The lady in red – Chris de Burgh
33Heartbeat – Don Johnson
34West end girls – Pet Shop Boys
35Conga – Miami Sound Machine
36Walk this way – Run D.M.C.
37Harlem shuffle – the Rolling Stones
38A love bizarre – Sheila E
39I want to wake up with you – Boris Gardner
40Broken wings – Mr. Mister
41Absolute beginners – David Bowie
42Sledgehammer – Peter Gabriel
43True blue – Madonna
44We just – Moses
45Rock me Amadeus – Falco
46Nasty – Janet Jackson
47Dictator – Centerfold
48Love can’t turn around – Farley ‘Jackmaster’ Funk & Jessie Saunders featuring the voice of Daryl Pendy
49The sun always shines on tv – A-Ha
50Holding back the years – Simply Red
51J’aime la vie – Sandra Kim
52When I think of you – Janet Jackson
53Kyrie – Mr. Mister
54Thought you were on my side – Cock Robin
55My favourite waste of time – Owen Paul
56Give a little love – Albert Hammond & Albert West
57Rumors – Timex Social Club
58True colors – Cyndi Lauper
59Just buggin’ (Nothing serious) – Whistle
60There’ll be sad songs (to make you cry) – Billy Ocean
61Alice i want you just for me – Full Force
62We don’t have to take our clothes off – Jermaine Stewart
63Walk like an Egyptian – the Bangles
64Venus – Bananarama
65Rage hard, rage, rage – Frankie Goes To Hollywood
66You’re a friend of mine – Clarence Clemons & Jackson Browne
67Let’s go all the way – Sly Fox
68Hurts to be in love – Gino Vannelli
69Typical male – Tina Turner
70Every beat of my heart – Rod Stewart
71Baby talk – Alisha
72Iedereeen doet ’t – Robert Long
73Mexico (live) – Zangeres Zonder Naam
74Zonder jou – Erik Mesie
75You give love a bad name – Bon Jovi
76I am a lover – Andrea
77Notorious – Duran Duran
78Living in America – James Brown
79Underground – David Bowie
80Female intuition – Mai Tai
81Dancing on the ceiling – Lionel Richie
82Move closer – Marilyn Martin
83Atlantis is calling (S.O.S. for love) – Modern Talking
84Alles wat ademt – Rob de Nijs
85Disco samba – Two Man Sound
86Holly rock – Sheila E
87Don’t you want my love – Nicole
88What’s the colour of money – Hollywood Beyond
89But where my love (is concerned) – René Shuman
90Reach – Gerard Joling
91Say you say me – Lionel Richie
92Paranoimia – Art of Noise & Max Headroom
93Don’t waste my time – Paul Hardcastle & Carol Kenyon
94Word up – Cameo
95I can’t wait – Nu Shooz
96Cry to heaven – Elton John
97Moscow nights – Anya
98Touch me (I want your body) – Samantha Fox
99Turn your love around – Mai Tai
100Run to me – Lee Towers & Anita Meyer

