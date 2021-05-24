Luister naar de Evergreen top 150

Pos. Artiest Titel

1 Roy Orbison Pretty Woman

2 Elvis Presley Jailhouse Rock

3 Buddy Holly Oh Boy

4 Charles Aznavour She

5 Simon & Garfunkel Bridge over Troubled Water

6 Creedence Clearwater Revival Down On The Corner

7 Peter Maffay Du

8 Nancy Sinatra These Boots Are Made For Walking

9 The Byrds Mr. Tambourine Man

10 Temptations My Girl

11 Monkees Daydream believer

12 Sam Cooke Wonderfull World

13 Tina Turner What’s love got to do with it

14 Talk Talk Such a Shame

15 Mash Suicide Is Painless

16 Everly Brothers Wake up Little Susi

17 Cliff Richard Living doll

18 Blondie Denis

19 Tammy Wynette Stand by your man

20 Doobie Brothers Listen To the Music

21 George Baker Selection Una Paloma Blanca

22 Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston It Takes Two

23 Fats Domino Blue Berry Hill

24 Paolo Conte Max

25 Eddie Cochran Three Steps to Heaven

26 Toto Africa

27 Eagles Hotel California

28 Zombies Time Of The Season

29 Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton Island in the stream

30 Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance With Somebody

31 Bee Gees Stayin Alive

32 Four Tops I can’t Help Myself

33 Level 42 Lessons in Love

34 Beatles Love me do

35 Proco Harum A Whiter Shade

36 Toto Stop Loving You

37 Carpenters Top of the World

38 Bread The Guitar Man

39 Simon & Garfunkel The Sound of Silence

40 REO Speedwagon Keep On Loving You

41 Bruce Springsteen I’m on Fire

42 John Denver Take me Home

43 Roy Orbison Only the Lonely

44 Al Bano & Romina Power Felicita

45 Pussycat Mississippi

46 Otis Redding The Dock of the Bay (Sittin’on)

47 Johnny Lion Sophietje

48 Shocking Blue Never Marry A Railroad Man

49 Shadows Apache

50 ZZ Top Gimme All Your Lovin

51 Archies Sugar Sugar

52 Doe Maar Sinds 1 dag of 2 (32 jaar)

53 Tom Jones Green grass of home

54 Phil Collins In the Air Tonight

55 Sutherland Brothers & Quiver Arms of Mary

56 U2 Sunday Bloody Sunday

57 Rolling Stones Angie

58 Creedence Clearwater Revival Cotton Fields

59 Wim Sonneveld Het Dorp

60 George McCrea Rock Your Baby

61 Supertramp Dreamer

62 Bellamy Brothers If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body

63 Los Lobos La Bamba

64 Ben E. King Stand By Me

65 Bette Midler The Rose

66 Jim Reeves Distance Drums

67 10CC Donna

68 U2 Pride (In The Name Of Love)

69 Bee Gees Massachusettes

70 Everly Brothers Walk Right Back

71 Abba Dancing Queen

72 Fleetwood Mac Dreams

73 Neil Diamond I Am I Said

74 Village People YMCA

75 George Baker Selection Little Green Bag

76 Andre Hazes Een Beetje verliefd

77 Bryan Adams Summer of 69

78 Olivia Newton John Xanadu

79 Carpenters Jambalaya

80 Electric Light Orchestra Hold On Tight

81 Beatles Yesterday

82 Chi Coltrane Go Like Elijah

83 Paul Anka Put your head on my shoulders

84 Steam Na Na Hey Kiss Him Goodbye

85 Andre Hazes Zeg maar niets meer

86 Middle Of The Road Yellow Boomerang

87 Udo Jurgens Warum nur, Warum

88 Righteous Brothers Unchained Melody

89 Queen We are the champions

90 Van Morrison Brown Eyed Girl

91 Wally Tax Miss Wonderfull

92 Abba Chiquitita

93 Rolling Stones Heart of Stone

94 Earth & Fire Maybe Tomorrow, Maybe Tonight

95 Golden Earring Radar Love

96 Elvis Presley Return to Sender

97 Nicole Ein Bisschen Frieden

98 Bonnie Tyler It’s a Heartache

99 Moody Blues I’m Just A Singer

100 Milli Vanilli Girl You Know It’s True

101 Aretha Franklin Respect

102 Fortunes Her it comes again

103 Buddy Holly Peggy Sue

104 Nina Simone My baby just cares for me

105 UB40 Red Red Whine

106 Heino La Montanara

107 BZN Mon Amour

108 Eddie Rabbitt Drivin’ My Life Away

109 Stealers Wheel Late Again

110 Abba Thank you for the music

111 Hollies Long Cool Woman In Black Dress

112 Limahl Never Ending Story

113 Elvis Presley Wooden Heart

114 Joan Jett & The Blackhearts I Love Rock and Roll

115 Bruce Springsteen Dancing in the dark

116 Rolling Stones Satisfaction

117 Marvin Gaye Sexual Healing

118 Carpenters Yesterday Once More

119 Abba Mamma Mia

120 Beatles Get Back

121 Demis Roussos Forver And Ever

122 Cat Stevens Morning has Broken

123 Jurgen Marcus Ein Festival der liebe

124 Paul Anka Steelguitar and a glass of wine

125 Lynn Anderson Rose Garden

126 Elvis Presley Are You Lonesome Tonight

127 Beach Boys I Can Hear Music

128 Benny Neyman Waarom Fluister ik je naam nog

129 Anita Meyer Why Tell Me Why

130 Cats Lea

131 Gerad Cox 1948 ( Toen Was Geluk Heel Geluk Heel Gewoon)

132 Julio Iglesias Quiereme Mucho

133 Billy Joel She’s Always A Woman

134 Matchbox Buzz Buzz A Diddle It

135 Roy Orbison Lana

136 Mud Tigerfeet

137 Blue Diamonds Ramona

138 Dr. Hook When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman

139 Rolling Stones Paint it Black

140 Glen Cambell Rhinestone Cowboy

141 Elvis Presley Devil in Disguise

142 De Dijk Mag het licht uit

143 Everly Brothers All i have to do is Dream

144 America A Horse With No Name

145 Willy Alberti De glimlach van een kind

146 Rolling Stones Brown Sugar

147 Simple Minds Don’t You

148 Zangeres Zonder Naam Het Was Aan De Costa Del Sol

149 Righteous Brothers You Lost That Lovin’ Feeling