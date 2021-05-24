Let op: De radiobingo is op tweede pinksterdag!

Luister naar de Evergreen top 150

G1 – Op Pinkstermaandag zendt Groningen 1 de Evergreen Top 150 uit. Als luisteraar kon je aan de hand van een uitgebreide keuzelijst je favoriete top 10 aan ons doorgeven.

We willen alle luisteraars bedanken voor het stemmen. Aan de hand van de inzendingen hebben we alles op een rijtje gezet en zijn we tot een nieuwe editie gekomen van de Evergreen Top 150.

De presentatie is in handen van Elsa Hebels, Harry Woldendorp, Willeke Bergman en Jep Riestra.

De lijst is vandaag vanaf 09.00 uur te volgen via de G1 zenders RTV GO! & Radio Westerwolde.

Groningen 1 is iedere werkdag te beluisteren via de frequenties van RTV GO!, Radio Westerwolde en via DAB+

 Pos.ArtiestTitel
1Roy OrbisonPretty Woman
2Elvis PresleyJailhouse Rock
3Buddy HollyOh Boy
4Charles AznavourShe
5Simon & GarfunkelBridge over Troubled Water
6Creedence Clearwater RevivalDown On The Corner
7Peter MaffayDu
8Nancy SinatraThese Boots Are Made For Walking
9The ByrdsMr. Tambourine Man
10TemptationsMy Girl
11Monkees Daydream believer
12Sam CookeWonderfull World
13Tina TurnerWhat’s love got to do with it
14Talk TalkSuch a Shame
15MashSuicide Is Painless
16Everly BrothersWake up Little Susi
17Cliff RichardLiving doll
18BlondieDenis
19Tammy WynetteStand by your man
20Doobie BrothersListen To the Music
21George Baker SelectionUna Paloma Blanca
22Marvin Gaye & Kim WestonIt Takes Two
23Fats DominoBlue Berry Hill
24Paolo ConteMax
25Eddie CochranThree Steps to Heaven 
26TotoAfrica
27EaglesHotel California
28ZombiesTime Of The Season
29Kenny Rogers & Dolly PartonIsland in the stream
30Whitney HoustonI Wanna Dance With Somebody
31Bee GeesStayin Alive
32Four TopsI can’t Help Myself
33Level 42Lessons in Love
34Beatles Love me do
35Proco HarumA Whiter Shade
36TotoStop Loving You
37CarpentersTop of the World
38BreadThe Guitar Man
39Simon & GarfunkelThe Sound of Silence
40REO SpeedwagonKeep On Loving You
41Bruce SpringsteenI’m on Fire
42John DenverTake me Home
43Roy OrbisonOnly the Lonely
44Al Bano & Romina PowerFelicita
45PussycatMississippi
46Otis ReddingThe Dock of the Bay (Sittin’on)
47Johnny LionSophietje
48Shocking BlueNever Marry A Railroad Man
49ShadowsApache
50ZZ TopGimme All Your Lovin
51ArchiesSugar Sugar
52Doe MaarSinds 1 dag of 2 (32 jaar)
53Tom JonesGreen grass of home
54Phil Collins In the Air Tonight
55Sutherland Brothers & QuiverArms of Mary
56U2Sunday Bloody Sunday
57Rolling StonesAngie
58Creedence Clearwater RevivalCotton Fields
59Wim SonneveldHet Dorp
60George McCreaRock Your Baby
61SupertrampDreamer
62Bellamy BrothersIf I Said You Had A Beautiful Body
63Los LobosLa Bamba
64Ben E. KingStand By Me
65Bette MidlerThe Rose
66Jim ReevesDistance Drums
6710CCDonna
68U2Pride (In The Name Of Love)
69Bee GeesMassachusettes
70Everly BrothersWalk Right Back
71AbbaDancing Queen
72Fleetwood MacDreams
73Neil DiamondI Am I Said
74Village PeopleYMCA
75George Baker SelectionLittle Green Bag
76Andre HazesEen Beetje verliefd
77Bryan AdamsSummer of 69
78Olivia Newton JohnXanadu
79CarpentersJambalaya
80Electric Light OrchestraHold On Tight
81BeatlesYesterday
82Chi Coltrane Go Like Elijah
83Paul AnkaPut your head on my shoulders
84SteamNa Na Hey Kiss Him Goodbye
85Andre HazesZeg maar niets meer
86Middle Of The RoadYellow Boomerang
87Udo JurgensWarum nur, Warum
88Righteous BrothersUnchained Melody
89QueenWe are the champions
90Van MorrisonBrown Eyed Girl
91Wally TaxMiss Wonderfull
92AbbaChiquitita
93Rolling StonesHeart of Stone
94Earth & FireMaybe Tomorrow, Maybe Tonight
95Golden EarringRadar Love
96Elvis PresleyReturn to Sender
97NicoleEin Bisschen Frieden
98Bonnie TylerIt’s a Heartache
99Moody BluesI’m Just A Singer
100Milli VanilliGirl You Know It’s True
101Aretha FranklinRespect
102FortunesHer it comes again 
103Buddy HollyPeggy Sue
104Nina SimoneMy baby just cares for me
105UB40Red Red Whine
106HeinoLa Montanara
107BZNMon Amour
108Eddie RabbittDrivin’ My Life Away
109Stealers WheelLate Again
110AbbaThank you for the music
111HolliesLong Cool Woman In Black Dress
112LimahlNever Ending Story
113Elvis PresleyWooden Heart
114Joan Jett & The BlackheartsI Love Rock and Roll
115Bruce SpringsteenDancing in the dark
116Rolling StonesSatisfaction
117Marvin GayeSexual Healing
118CarpentersYesterday Once More
119AbbaMamma Mia
120BeatlesGet Back
121Demis RoussosForver And Ever
122Cat StevensMorning has Broken
123Jurgen MarcusEin Festival der liebe
124Paul AnkaSteelguitar and a glass of wine
125Lynn AndersonRose Garden
126Elvis PresleyAre You Lonesome Tonight
127Beach BoysI Can Hear Music
128Benny NeymanWaarom Fluister ik je naam nog
129Anita MeyerWhy Tell Me Why
130CatsLea
131Gerad Cox1948 ( Toen Was Geluk Heel Geluk Heel Gewoon)
132Julio IglesiasQuiereme Mucho
133Billy JoelShe’s Always A Woman
134MatchboxBuzz Buzz A Diddle It
135Roy OrbisonLana
136MudTigerfeet
137Blue DiamondsRamona
138Dr. HookWhen You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman
139Rolling StonesPaint it Black
140Glen CambellRhinestone Cowboy
141Elvis PresleyDevil in Disguise
142De DijkMag het licht uit
143Everly BrothersAll i have to do is Dream
144AmericaA Horse With No Name
145Willy AlbertiDe glimlach van een kind
146Rolling StonesBrown Sugar
147Simple MindsDon’t You
148Zangeres Zonder NaamHet Was Aan De Costa Del Sol
149Righteous BrothersYou Lost That Lovin’ Feeling
150QueenYou’re my bet friend

Op het beeldmateriaal op de website van RTV Westerwolde rusten auteursrechten.