Luister naar de Evergreen top 150

G1 – Op Pinkstermaandag zendt Groningen 1 de Evergreen Top 150 uit. Als luisteraar kon je aan de hand van een uitgebreide keuzelijst je favoriete top 10 aan ons doorgeven.
We willen alle luisteraars bedanken voor het stemmen. Aan de hand van de inzendingen hebben we alles op een rijtje gezet en zijn we tot een nieuwe editie gekomen van de Evergreen Top 150.
De presentatie is in handen van Elsa Hebels, Harry Woldendorp, Willeke Bergman en Jep Riestra.
De lijst is vandaag vanaf 09.00 uur te volgen via de G1 zenders RTV GO! & Radio Westerwolde.
Groningen 1 is iedere werkdag te beluisteren via de frequenties van RTV GO!, Radio Westerwolde en via DAB+
|Pos.
|Artiest
|Titel
|1
|Roy Orbison
|Pretty Woman
|2
|Elvis Presley
|Jailhouse Rock
|3
|Buddy Holly
|Oh Boy
|4
|Charles Aznavour
|She
|5
|Simon & Garfunkel
|Bridge over Troubled Water
|6
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|Down On The Corner
|7
|Peter Maffay
|Du
|8
|Nancy Sinatra
|These Boots Are Made For Walking
|9
|The Byrds
|Mr. Tambourine Man
|10
|Temptations
|My Girl
|11
|Monkees
|Daydream believer
|12
|Sam Cooke
|Wonderfull World
|13
|Tina Turner
|What’s love got to do with it
|14
|Talk Talk
|Such a Shame
|15
|Mash
|Suicide Is Painless
|16
|Everly Brothers
|Wake up Little Susi
|17
|Cliff Richard
|Living doll
|18
|Blondie
|Denis
|19
|Tammy Wynette
|Stand by your man
|20
|Doobie Brothers
|Listen To the Music
|21
|George Baker Selection
|Una Paloma Blanca
|22
|Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston
|It Takes Two
|23
|Fats Domino
|Blue Berry Hill
|24
|Paolo Conte
|Max
|25
|Eddie Cochran
|Three Steps to Heaven
|26
|Toto
|Africa
|27
|Eagles
|Hotel California
|28
|Zombies
|Time Of The Season
|29
|Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton
|Island in the stream
|30
|Whitney Houston
|I Wanna Dance With Somebody
|31
|Bee Gees
|Stayin Alive
|32
|Four Tops
|I can’t Help Myself
|33
|Level 42
|Lessons in Love
|34
|Beatles
|Love me do
|35
|Proco Harum
|A Whiter Shade
|36
|Toto
|Stop Loving You
|37
|Carpenters
|Top of the World
|38
|Bread
|The Guitar Man
|39
|Simon & Garfunkel
|The Sound of Silence
|40
|REO Speedwagon
|Keep On Loving You
|41
|Bruce Springsteen
|I’m on Fire
|42
|John Denver
|Take me Home
|43
|Roy Orbison
|Only the Lonely
|44
|Al Bano & Romina Power
|Felicita
|45
|Pussycat
|Mississippi
|46
|Otis Redding
|The Dock of the Bay (Sittin’on)
|47
|Johnny Lion
|Sophietje
|48
|Shocking Blue
|Never Marry A Railroad Man
|49
|Shadows
|Apache
|50
|ZZ Top
|Gimme All Your Lovin
|51
|Archies
|Sugar Sugar
|52
|Doe Maar
|Sinds 1 dag of 2 (32 jaar)
|53
|Tom Jones
|Green grass of home
|54
|Phil Collins
|In the Air Tonight
|55
|Sutherland Brothers & Quiver
|Arms of Mary
|56
|U2
|Sunday Bloody Sunday
|57
|Rolling Stones
|Angie
|58
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|Cotton Fields
|59
|Wim Sonneveld
|Het Dorp
|60
|George McCrea
|Rock Your Baby
|61
|Supertramp
|Dreamer
|62
|Bellamy Brothers
|If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body
|63
|Los Lobos
|La Bamba
|64
|Ben E. King
|Stand By Me
|65
|Bette Midler
|The Rose
|66
|Jim Reeves
|Distance Drums
|67
|10CC
|Donna
|68
|U2
|Pride (In The Name Of Love)
|69
|Bee Gees
|Massachusettes
|70
|Everly Brothers
|Walk Right Back
|71
|Abba
|Dancing Queen
|72
|Fleetwood Mac
|Dreams
|73
|Neil Diamond
|I Am I Said
|74
|Village People
|YMCA
|75
|George Baker Selection
|Little Green Bag
|76
|Andre Hazes
|Een Beetje verliefd
|77
|Bryan Adams
|Summer of 69
|78
|Olivia Newton John
|Xanadu
|79
|Carpenters
|Jambalaya
|80
|Electric Light Orchestra
|Hold On Tight
|81
|Beatles
|Yesterday
|82
|Chi Coltrane
|Go Like Elijah
|83
|Paul Anka
|Put your head on my shoulders
|84
|Steam
|Na Na Hey Kiss Him Goodbye
|85
|Andre Hazes
|Zeg maar niets meer
|86
|Middle Of The Road
|Yellow Boomerang
|87
|Udo Jurgens
|Warum nur, Warum
|88
|Righteous Brothers
|Unchained Melody
|89
|Queen
|We are the champions
|90
|Van Morrison
|Brown Eyed Girl
|91
|Wally Tax
|Miss Wonderfull
|92
|Abba
|Chiquitita
|93
|Rolling Stones
|Heart of Stone
|94
|Earth & Fire
|Maybe Tomorrow, Maybe Tonight
|95
|Golden Earring
|Radar Love
|96
|Elvis Presley
|Return to Sender
|97
|Nicole
|Ein Bisschen Frieden
|98
|Bonnie Tyler
|It’s a Heartache
|99
|Moody Blues
|I’m Just A Singer
|100
|Milli Vanilli
|Girl You Know It’s True
|101
|Aretha Franklin
|Respect
|102
|Fortunes
|Her it comes again
|103
|Buddy Holly
|Peggy Sue
|104
|Nina Simone
|My baby just cares for me
|105
|UB40
|Red Red Whine
|106
|Heino
|La Montanara
|107
|BZN
|Mon Amour
|108
|Eddie Rabbitt
|Drivin’ My Life Away
|109
|Stealers Wheel
|Late Again
|110
|Abba
|Thank you for the music
|111
|Hollies
|Long Cool Woman In Black Dress
|112
|Limahl
|Never Ending Story
|113
|Elvis Presley
|Wooden Heart
|114
|Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
|I Love Rock and Roll
|115
|Bruce Springsteen
|Dancing in the dark
|116
|Rolling Stones
|Satisfaction
|117
|Marvin Gaye
|Sexual Healing
|118
|Carpenters
|Yesterday Once More
|119
|Abba
|Mamma Mia
|120
|Beatles
|Get Back
|121
|Demis Roussos
|Forver And Ever
|122
|Cat Stevens
|Morning has Broken
|123
|Jurgen Marcus
|Ein Festival der liebe
|124
|Paul Anka
|Steelguitar and a glass of wine
|125
|Lynn Anderson
|Rose Garden
|126
|Elvis Presley
|Are You Lonesome Tonight
|127
|Beach Boys
|I Can Hear Music
|128
|Benny Neyman
|Waarom Fluister ik je naam nog
|129
|Anita Meyer
|Why Tell Me Why
|130
|Cats
|Lea
|131
|Gerad Cox
|1948 ( Toen Was Geluk Heel Geluk Heel Gewoon)
|132
|Julio Iglesias
|Quiereme Mucho
|133
|Billy Joel
|She’s Always A Woman
|134
|Matchbox
|Buzz Buzz A Diddle It
|135
|Roy Orbison
|Lana
|136
|Mud
|Tigerfeet
|137
|Blue Diamonds
|Ramona
|138
|Dr. Hook
|When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman
|139
|Rolling Stones
|Paint it Black
|140
|Glen Cambell
|Rhinestone Cowboy
|141
|Elvis Presley
|Devil in Disguise
|142
|De Dijk
|Mag het licht uit
|143
|Everly Brothers
|All i have to do is Dream
|144
|America
|A Horse With No Name
|145
|Willy Alberti
|De glimlach van een kind
|146
|Rolling Stones
|Brown Sugar
|147
|Simple Minds
|Don’t You
|148
|Zangeres Zonder Naam
|Het Was Aan De Costa Del Sol
|149
|Righteous Brothers
|You Lost That Lovin’ Feeling
|150
|Queen
|You’re my bet friend