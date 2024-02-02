Stroomstoring in Bellingwolde en omgeving

Foto: Ronny (archieffoto)
- CG - Gemeente Westerwolde

BELLINGWOLDE EN OMGEVING – Op dit moment is er in Bellingwolde en omgeving een stroomstoring.

Er zijn 63 postcodes getroffen. De storing begon om 23.01 uur. Enexis spreekt over een spontane storing en onderzoekt wat de oorzaak is. De verwachte eindtijd is 01.15 uur meldt Enexis op de website.

Getroffen postcodes:

  1. 9566PC
  2. 9566PE
  3. 9566PJ
  4. 9566PK
  5. 9566PL
  6. 9566PM
  7. 9566PN
  8. 9566TH
  9. 9566TJ
  10. 9566TL
  11. 9695BN
  12. 9695BP
  13. 9695BR
  14. 9695BS
  15. 9695BT
  16. 9695BV
  17. 9695BW
  18. 9695CA
  19. 9695CB
  20. 9695CJ
  21. 9695CK
  22. 9695CP
  23. 9695CR
  24. 9695CS
  25. 9695CT
  26. 9695CV
  27. 9695CW
  28. 9695EH
  29. 9695EJ
  30. 9695EL
  31. 9695ER
  32. 9695ES
  33. 9695EZ
  34. 9695HR
  35. 9695TJ
  36. 9695TT
  37. 9695VA
  38. 9695VB
  39. 9695VC
  40. 9695VD
  41. 9695VE
  42. 9695VG
  43. 9695VH
  44. 9695VP
  45. 9695VR
  46. 9695VS
  47. 9699PL
  48. 9699PM
  49. 9699PP
  50. 9699PR
  51. 9699PX
  52. 9699TC
  53. 9699TD
  54. 9699TE
  55. 9699TH
  56. 9699TK
  57. 9699TL
  58. 9699TM
  59. 9699TN
  60. 9699TP
  61. 9699TR
  62. 9699TS
  63. 9699TT

