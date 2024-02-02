Stroomstoring in Bellingwolde en omgeving

BELLINGWOLDE EN OMGEVING – Op dit moment is er in Bellingwolde en omgeving een stroomstoring.
Er zijn 63 postcodes getroffen. De storing begon om 23.01 uur. Enexis spreekt over een spontane storing en onderzoekt wat de oorzaak is. De verwachte eindtijd is 01.15 uur meldt Enexis op de website.
Getroffen postcodes:
- 9566PC
- 9566PE
- 9566PJ
- 9566PK
- 9566PL
- 9566PM
- 9566PN
- 9566TH
- 9566TJ
- 9566TL
- 9695BN
- 9695BP
- 9695BR
- 9695BS
- 9695BT
- 9695BV
- 9695BW
- 9695CA
- 9695CB
- 9695CJ
- 9695CK
- 9695CP
- 9695CR
- 9695CS
- 9695CT
- 9695CV
- 9695CW
- 9695EH
- 9695EJ
- 9695EL
- 9695ER
- 9695ES
- 9695EZ
- 9695HR
- 9695TJ
- 9695TT
- 9695VA
- 9695VB
- 9695VC
- 9695VD
- 9695VE
- 9695VG
- 9695VH
- 9695VP
- 9695VR
- 9695VS
- 9699PL
- 9699PM
- 9699PP
- 9699PR
- 9699PX
- 9699TC
- 9699TD
- 9699TE
- 9699TH
- 9699TK
- 9699TL
- 9699TM
- 9699TN
- 9699TP
- 9699TR
- 9699TS
- 9699TT