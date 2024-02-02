Stroomstoring in Bellingwolde en omgeving

Westerwolde Weerbericht van: | Vrijdag 2 februari, 08.00 uur door Jules Geirnaerdt

AFWISSELEND | MEEST BEWOLKT WEEKEND

Het is vandaag een dag met veel minder zon maar er komen wel een paar opklaringen voorbij, afgewisseld door wolkenvelden. Helemáál droog is het misschien niet, er kan soms een klein buitje vallen. De wind is meest matig uit het zuidwesten tot westen: windkracht 3 tot 4. De maximumtemperatuur is 9 graden.

Morgen en overmorgen komt daar overdag nog een graadje bij, maar vaak zal het toch wel bewolkt zijn. En de kans op een beetje regen is ook wat groter: vooral zondagmiddag en zondagavond zou er af en toe wat regen kunnen vallen. Maximumtemperaturen dus rond 10 graden, minima dit weekend rond 7 graden.

Volgende week geeft maandag een droge dag met af en toe zon en ook de dinsdag is meestal nog droog. Maar daarna neemt de kans op regen toe en de wind gaat na woensdag ook draaien: het zou later volgende week ook duidelijk kouder moeten worden met middagtemperaturen onder de 5 graden. Mét kans op nachtvorst.