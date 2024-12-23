Toppyjazz Kerstspecial bij Radio Westerwolde.

Op tweede kerstdag een speciale kerstuitzending van Topppyjazz met veel kerstmuziek van het betere popgenre. Uitzending 22.00-23.00 uur.
Veel plezier!
Playlist : 01 – Last Christmas – Monique Kessous
02 – Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer – Ray Charles
03 – The Little Drummer Boy – The Temptations
04 – A Gift of Love – Olivia Newton John/Barry Manilow
05 – Christmas on My Radio – Olivia Newton John
06 – Jinglle Bells – Smokey Robinson
07 – Driving Home For Christmas – Chris Rea
08 – Baby, It’s Cold Outside – Matt Dusk/Theresa Sokyrka
09 – All I Want For Christmas is You – Michael Bublé
10 – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Michael Bublé
11 – Sleigh Ride – The Spice Girls
12 – Herscher des Himmels – King Singers & WDR big Band
13 – Stille Nacht – Angele Dubeau
14 – Flappie _ Youp van ’t Hek
15 – The Christmas Song – Gloria Estefan.
