Toppyjazz Kerstspecial bij Radio Westerwolde.

Op tweede kerstdag een speciale kerstuitzending van Topppyjazz met veel kerstmuziek van het betere popgenre. Uitzending 22.00-23.00 uur.

Veel plezier!

Playlist : 01 – Last Christmas – Monique Kessous

02 – Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer – Ray Charles

03 – The Little Drummer Boy – The Temptations

04 – A Gift of Love – Olivia Newton John/Barry Manilow

05 – Christmas on My Radio – Olivia Newton John

06 – Jinglle Bells – Smokey Robinson

07 – Driving Home For Christmas – Chris Rea

08 – Baby, It’s Cold Outside – Matt Dusk/Theresa Sokyrka

09 – All I Want For Christmas is You – Michael Bublé

10 – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Michael Bublé

11 – Sleigh Ride – The Spice Girls

12 – Herscher des Himmels – King Singers & WDR big Band

13 – Stille Nacht – Angele Dubeau

14 – Flappie _ Youp van ’t Hek

15 – The Christmas Song – Gloria Estefan.