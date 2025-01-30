Americans swinging In Paris (Toppyjazz 269)

Westerwolde Weerbericht van: | Donderdag 30 januari 08.00 uur door Jules Geirnaerdt

EERST LOKAAL REGEN | DROGE PERIODEN

De ochtend is vandaag bewolkt en er is ook kans op wat regen, maar het meeste van de regen gaat over het midden en oosten van het land. Vanmiddag klaart het vanuit het westen een beetje op en er staat later een matige noordwestenwind. De temperatuur ligt vanmiddag rond 6 graden.

Vannacht is het vrij helder en dan daalt de temperatuur tot rond 1 graad, met kans op vorst aan de grond en ijsvorming op de auto. Morgen is daarna een vrij mooie dag met zonnige perioden en wat stapelwolken en een zwakke tot matige zuidwestenwind. Maximumtemperatuur ook morgenmiddag rond een graad of 6.

Vrijdag is er kans op mist maar er is dan ook zon, minimum rond -1 en maxima overdag rond +4. In het weekend is het ongeveer 3 graden en dan wisselen zonnige perioden af met perioden met laaghangende bewolking. Het is vrijdag en het weekend ook droog, pas midden volgende week lijkt er weer kans op wat regen.