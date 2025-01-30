Americans swinging In Paris (Toppyjazz 269)

Vanavond weer tussen 22.00 en 23.00 Toppyjazz bij RWW.
Hier is alvast de Playlist :
PLAYLIST :
01 – Farewell Blues – Benny Carter
02 – On Green Dolphin’ Street – Bill Coleman
03 – Margie – Bill Coleman
04 – Japanese Sandman – Dicky Wells
05 – Voila – James Moody
06 – Gloria – Don Byas
07 – Rosetta – Mezz Mezzrow
08 – Indiana – Wild Bill Davis
09 – On The Alamo – Zoot Sims
10 – Impossible Waltz – Slide Hampton
11 – On The Sunny Side of the Street – Earls Hines
12 – Boogie and Drums – Memphis Slim
