Toppyjazz Standards Top 200 (deel 15)(Toppyjazz 293)

Deze week zijn wij toe aan de plaatsen 141 t/m 150.

U hoort veel details over de liedjes tijdens de uitzending van 10 juli 2025 tussen 222.00 en 23.00.

De bonustrack is van de zweedse zangeres Caroline Leander.

Playlist :

141 – Moonlight in Vermont – Mel Tormé (Suesdorf-Blackburn) (album Swingin’ On The Moon)

142 – Sweet and Lovely – Wardell Gray (Daniels-Tobias-Arnheim?) (album Memorial)

143 – Gone With The Wind -Cassandra Wilson (Wrubel- Magidson) (album Dinner Jazz)

144 – Old Folks – Wynton Kelly (Robinson-Lee Hill) (album Blues on Purpose)

145 – Three Little Words – Urbie Green (Ruby-Kalmar) (album The Melodic Tones of Urbie Green)

146 – Flamingo – Eddie Higgins (Grouya-Anderson) (album A Handful of Stars)

147 – Like Someone In Love – André Previn (van Heusen- Burke) (album 4 to Go!)

148 – C Jam Blues – Horace Parlan (Ellington-Bigard) (album Movin’ and Groovin’)

149 – Sometimes I’m Happy – Pete Rugolo (Youmans-Caesar)(album 10 Saxophones and 2 Basses)

150 – Gee Baby , Ain’t I Good To You – Deborah Brown (Redman- Razaf)

Bonus track:

150 b One of A Thousand – Caroline Leander (album Melting Into Happiness)