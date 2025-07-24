Ladies Jazz bij Toppyjazz aflevering 295

In deze week komen een aantal vrouwelijke musici aan bod welke wij nog niet eerder bij Toppyjazz uitzonden.

Veel aandacht voor de Duitse Inga Rumpf bekend van Rockpalast.

Uit Saratoga Cal, komt zangeres Jacqui Naylor en tot slot Ulita Knaus, ook in Nederland geen onbekende. Ze studeerde in Hilversum en is nu meestal in Hamburg te vinden.

Veel meer bijzonderheden in de uitzending.



Playlist:

01 – Amerika – Inga Rumpf (album Second Hand-Mädchen)

02 – Stormy Weather – Inga Rumpf & Joja Wendt (album Fifty-Fifty)

03 – Backwater Blues – Inga Rumpf (album at Rockpalast)

04 – Still Got The Blues – Inga Rumpf (album It’s A Man’s World)

05 – Lazy Bones – Jacqui Naylor (album Jacqui Naylor)

06 – Shelter – Jacqui Naylor (album Shelter)

07 – Blue Moon – Jacqui Naylor (album The Color Five)

08 – Only Love Can Break Your Heart – Jacqui Naylor (album Lucky Girl)

09 – So Lost Like Peace – Ulita Knaus (album So Lost Like Peace)

10 – The Blue and Me – Ulita Knaus (album Sea Journey)

11 – The Way Back Home – Ulita Knaus (album It’s The City)

12 – Und Wie Heisst Du? – Ulita Knaus (album Tambor)

13 – Lass Mich Gehen – Ulita Knaus (album Tambor)