Toppyjazz LIVE Club (Toppyjazz aflevering 196)

Westerwolde Weerbericht van: Donderdag 31 juli, 08.00 uur door Jules Geirnaerdt

MEEST BEWOLKT MET BUIEN | VOORLOPIG NIET ZOMERS

Heel veel zon is er ook vandaag niet want maar af en toe komt de zon er even bij. Plaatselijk valt er een beetje regen, vooral vanavond kan dat. En warm is het zeker ook niet want de maximumtemperatuur is maar 21 graden. De wind is zoals de laatste dagen zwak tot matig uit het westen tot noordwesten.

En ook morgen waait de wind uit die hoek en daardoor is het ook dan geen geweldig zomerweer. Bovendien is de kans op regen wat groter dan vandaag en kunnen er een paar redelijke buien voorbij komen. Middagtemperatuur morgen van 18 tot 20 graden.

Zaterdag zitten we nog steeds met een west-noordwestenwind met vrij veel buien. Later op de dag is het droog, maar zondag neemt de kans op enkele buien weer toe. Het is pas vanaf midden volgende week dat er een structurele verbetering aan zit te komen.