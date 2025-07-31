Toppyjazz LIVE Club (Toppyjazz aflevering 196)

De hele uitzending puur Live optredens van de Top artiesten van Toppyjazz. Veel plezier!
Playlist :
01 – Welcome to The club – Nat King Cole (album Welcome To The Club)
02 – Madrid – Nat King Cole (album Welcome To the Club)
02 – I Got Rhythm – Barbara Dennerlein (album Live on Tour)
04 – Body and Soul – Michal Urbaniak (album Polish jazz vol.24)
05 – Roxanna – Sting/Gil Evans (album Last session -Live at Perugia 1987)
06 – Introduktion of the Band – Sting/Gil Evans (same album)
07 – Lullaby of Birdland – Saori Yano (album Bebop at The Savoy)
08 – Laura Peacock – Saori Yano (same album)
09 – Ol’ Man River – Gitte Haenning (album Jazz)
10 – My Kinda World – Gitte Haenning
11 – There’s No Business Like Show Business – Gitte Haenning
12 – 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover – Gitte Haenning
