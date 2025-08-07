Toppyjazz Standards Top 200 (deel16)(Toppyjazz 297)

Deze week bij Toppyjazz de nummer 151 t/m 160.

151 – Come Sunday – Gladys Knight (Duke Ellington) (1943)(album Before Me)

152 – I let A Song Go Out Of My Heart – The Skymasters (Duke Ellington-Henry Nemo)(1938) (album Dutch JAzz Giants 10)

153 – Lullaby Of Birdland – Julie Charnet (Shearing-Weiss)(1952) (album Is You Is)

154 – A Paper Moon – Bart van Lier (Arlen-Harburg-Rose)(1932) (album Bart’s Bones)

155 – If I Could Be With You – Johnny Meyer/Dutch Swing College Band (Johnson-Creamer)(1930)(album Johnny Goes Dixie)

156 – Time On My Hands – Mark Murphy (Youmans-Anderson-Gordon)(1930) (album I’ll Close My Eyes)

157 – Between The Devil and The Deep Blue Sea – Lita Roza (Arlen-Koehler)(1931)(album Between The Devil and The Deep Blue Sea)

158 – Nice Work If You Can Get It – Mark Bransfield (G & I Gerhswin)(1937) (album Night Time)

159 – The Song Is You – Mimi Fox (Kern-Hammerstein II) (1932)(album Perpetually Hip)

160 – I’ve Got You Under My Skin – Ginny Alvey(1936) (Cole Porter) (album In The Moment)