Toppyjazz Standards Top 200 (deel 18)

171 – Squeeze Me – Dinah Washington ( Clarence Williams )(1941) – (album Complete on Mercury vol 5-disc 2)

172 – Somebody Loves Me – Greetje Kauffeld (G. Gershwin, E.Renaud, de Sylva, MacDonals)(1924) (album Devil May Care)

173 – Woody’n You (take 2) – Stan Getz (Dizzy Gillespie)(1943) (album East of the Sun-West of the Moon)

174 – Limehouse Blues -Viktor Veldman (Philip Braham-Douglas Furber) (1922)(album The Artful Dodger)

175 – One O’Clock Jump – Jimmy Smith (Count Basie) (1936)(album Midnight Special)

176 – I’m Getting Sentimental Over You – Mark Bransfield (George Bassman-Ned Washington)(1933)

(album Night Time)

177 – Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me – Benny Goodman/Buddy Greco vocal (Rube Bloom-Ted Koehler)(1939) (album Modern Benny)

178 – Imagination – Woody Shaw (Jimmy van Heusen-Johnny Burke) (1939)(album Imagination)

179 – If I Should Lose You – Wes Montgomery (Ralph Rainer- Leo Robin) (album The Complete Riverside Recordings disc 6)

180 – That Old Black Magic – Bobby Darin (Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer)(1935) (album a Portrait of Bobby Darin)

180 – That Old Black Magic – Mark Murphy (album Some Time Ago)