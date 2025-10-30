Herfst oogst bij Toppyjazz Aflevering 309

Westerwolde Weerbericht van: Woensdag 29 oktober 08.00 uur door Jules Geirnaerdt

VRIJ ZACHT STEM-WEER | VANAVOND REGEN

Het is vandaag een dag met vrij veel bewolking en maar af en toe een beetje zon, maar het is ook vrij zacht door een matige zuidwestenwind: de temperatuur ligt vanochtend rond 10 graden en de maximumtemperatuur is 13 a 14 graden. Helemaal droog is het misschien niet want er is kans op een drup regen, maar pas vanavond neemt de kans op regen serieus toe.

Het wordt later vanavond en vannacht ook vrij nat met zo’n 5 tot 10 mm aan regen, maar in de loop van de nacht wordt het het droger met opklaringen en nog een enkele bui.

Morgen is er ‘s ochtends ook nog kans op een bui maar er zijn ook al opklaringen. En morgenmiddag- en avond is het droog met mooie zonnige perioden en een maximumtemperatuur rond 12 graden. De wind is morgen meest matig uit het westen.

Vrijdag is de wind weer terug in het zuid-zuidwesten. Daarmee wordt het wat zachter met ‘s middags 13 graden. Er zijn dan enkele opklaringen en het blijft tot de avond overwegend droog. Zaterdag wordt het maximaal 15 of 16 graden maar dan valt er regelmatig wat regen, en zondag wisselen opklaringen en een paar buien elkaar af bij 11 tot 13 graden.