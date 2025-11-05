Nieuwe oogst bij Toppyjazz aflevering 309

Playlist :

01 – L’essenziale – Marco Mengoni (album Prontoacerrere)

02 – La Valle Dei Ri – Marco Mengoni (same album)

03 – I Got The Fear – Marco Mengoni (same album)

04 – Intro 1947 – Paul Marinaro (album Without A Song)

05 – Because of You – Joseph Marinaro (same album)

06 – You Will Be My Music – Paul Marinaro (same album)

07 – I’ve Got The World on a String – Paul Marinaro (same album)

08 – They Can’t Take That Away From Me – Torsten Goods (album Love Comes To Town)

09 – When Loves Comes to Town – Torsten Goods (same album)

10 – Someone like You – Torsten Goods (same album)

11 – Nightlife – Torsten Goods (same album)

12 – I Thought About You – Lorraine Feather (album Attachments)

13 – Anna Lee – Lorraine Feather (same album)

14 – I Love you Guys – Lorraine Feather (same album)