Toppyjazz Standards Top 200 (deel 20)(alevering 315)

Deze week het laatste deel van onze Top 200 Standards. 11 december tussen 22.00 en 23.00 uur uiteraard alleen bij Radio Westerwolde.
Playlist :
191 – I Only Have Eyes For You (Harry Warren & Al Dubin) (1934)- Carly Simon (album Moonlight Serenade)
192 – She’s Funny That Way(Charles Daniels & Richard Whiting)(1928) – Maynard Ferguson (album The Complete Roulette Recordings)
193 – Sweet Sue (Viktor Young & Will Harris) (1928) – Hampton Hawes (album Four!)
194 – Donna Lee (Miles Davis ) (1947) – Karrin Allyson (album Daydream)
195 – I’m In The Mood For Love (Jimmy McHugh & Dorothy Fields)(1935) – Jackie Gleason (album The Romantic Moods of Jackie Gleason)
196 – Poor Butterfly (Raymond Hubbell & John Golden)(1916) – Walter Wanderley (album 1971 The Return of The Original)
197 – Since I Fell For You (Woodrow Buddy Johnston)(1945) – Mark Murphy (album The Dream)
198 – Blue Lou (Edgar Sampson & Irving Mills)(1935) – Benny Goodman (album AFRS One Night Stand no. 1946) Buddy Greco piano.
199 – Rose Room (Al Hickman & Harry Williams)(1917) – Chihiro Yamanaka (album Runnin’ Wild)
200 – Jitterbug Waltz (Fats Waller)(1942)- Dinah Washington (album Complete on Mercury 5)
bonus 1 – A Taste of Honey
2 – Desafinado Lloyd Mayers (album A Taste of Honey)
3 – So Many Stars – Jackie Allen
4 – Moon of Deception – Jackie Allen (album Starry Night)