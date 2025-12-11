Toppyjazz Standards Top 200 (deel 20)(alevering 315)

Westerwolde Weerbericht van: Donderdag 11 december 08.00 uur door Jules Geirnaerdt

WOLKEN EN WAT ZON | AANHOUDEND VRIJ ZACHT

Vandaag hebben we een wisseling van zwaar bewolkte perioden en perioden met vrij veel opklaringen. Het blijft ook droog en met een zwakke tot matige zuidwestenwind wordt het ongeveer 9 graden. Normaal is de maximumtemperatuur bij ons nu nog maar 6 graden.

Vannacht blijven we daar ook boven want dan is het niet kouder dan een graad of 7. Het is dan meestentijds bewolkt maar het lijkt nog droog te blijven. Morgen kan er uit de bewolking namelijk wel wat lichte regen of motregen vallen. Veel is dat niet maar het zal nogal grijs zijn, de maximumtemperatuur is morgen ongeveer 11 graden.

In het komende weekend is het ook vrij zacht met maxima rond de 10 graden-grens. Zaterdagnacht is er kans op een drup regen maar overdag is het droog met af en toe zon. Zondag is het meest bewolkt en dan kan er soms een beetje regen vallen. Er is op zondag ook meer windkracht 5 tot 6 uit het zuidwesten.

Na het weekend is het op maandag droog met zonnige perioden, daarna zijn er wolkenvelden en na woensdag is er meer kans op wat regen.