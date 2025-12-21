Dubbel Toppyjazz met Kerst 2025 (afleveringen 316 en 317)

25 December 2025 van 21.00-22.00

Playlist :

01 . What a different a Day Makes – Esther Phillips (1935-1984)

02 – Brazil (alternate track) – Antonio Carlos Jobim (1935-1994)

03 – Ifrane – Randy Weston (1926-2018)

04 – Carly & Carole – Deodato (1942)

05 – Sugar – Stanley Turrentine (1934-2000)

06 – Tombo in 7/4 – Airto Moreia (1941)

07 – It’s Too Late – Johnny Hammond Smith (1933-1997)

08 – Song to a Seagull – Don Sebesky (1937-2023)

09 – And I Love Him – Esther Phillips



26 December 2025 van 22.00-23.00

Playlist :

01 – Oh Tannenbaum – Vince Guaraldi (album A Charlie Brown Christmas)

02 – Better Than Christmas – Till Bronner & Yvonne Catterfield (album The Christmas Album)

03 – Stille Nacht – Manfred Krug (album Der Weihnachts-Krug)

04 – What Are You Doing New Years Eve? -Ella Fitzgerald (album Ella Wishes You A Swinging Christmas)

05 – White Christmas – Oscar Peterson (album An Oscar Peterson Christmas)

06 – Christmas in New York – Donald Jones

07 – The Christmas Song – Gloria Estefan

08 – The Christmas Waltz – Nancy Wilson (album A Nancy Wilson Christmas)

09 – Winter Wonderland – Chet Baker (album With The Lighthouse All Stars)

10 – Sleigh Ride – Ramsey Lewis Trio (album Sound of Christmas)

11 – Ave Maria – Wyonna (album A Classic Christmas)

12 – I Believe – Andrea Bocelli (album My Christmas)

13 – Christmas Medley – Stan Kenton (album A Merry Christmas!)