Toppyjazz wenst u een JAZZY 2026. (aflevering 318)

Westerwolde Weerbericht van: Donderdag 1 januari 09.00 uur door Jules Geirnaerdt

VRIJ GURE NIEUWJAARSDAG | WINTERSE PERIODE

Het is een beetje een gure Nieuwjaarsdag want er staat een stevige westenwind en geregeld valt er wat regen, met daarbij ook windvlagen. Winterse buien zijn er overdag nog niet, dat kan vanavond en vooral komende nacht nog gaan beginnen. Dus een nat begin van het jaar, met een maximumtemperatuur vanmiddag van ongeveer 5 graden.

Vannacht daalt het naar 1 of 2 graden en dan is er ook kans op een paar hagel- of sneeuwbuien. Dat kan het verraderlijk glad maken op de weg en ook overdag kan het glad zijn, want het wordt morgen maximaal 2 tot 3 graden. En in een sneeuwbui kan het zakken tot 0 graden. Er zijn morgen overigens wel wat minder buien dan vandaag en er zijn ook enkele opklaringen. De wind is morgen windkracht 3 tot 4 uit west tot noordwest. Dat is dus minder wind dan vandaag.

In het weekend is er nog wat minder wind en het wordt dan vrij mooi winters weer met veel opklaringen maar af en toe ook een paar sneeuwbuien die ontstaan. Vaak blijft de sneeuw dan wel liggen want het maximum is maar 2 graden en ‘s avonds en ‘s nachts is het -1 tot -3. Dus op het gras kan wel een kleine laagje komen te liggen, en het zal vooral glad zijn op de straat. Na het weekend blijft het zeker tot aan woensdag nog koud.