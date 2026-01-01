Toppyjazz wenst u een JAZZY 2026. (aflevering 318)

We starten direkt met 2 bijzondere musici . Ed Reed en Laura Nyro.
Heel veel details over deze giganten hedenavond tuissen 22.00 en 23.00, natuurlijk bij Radio Westerwolde. (excuses voor de slechte video)
Playlist :
01 – Wee Baby Blues – Ed Reed (album Born To Be Blue)
02 – Born To Be Blue – Ed Reed (album Born To Be Blue)
03 – All My Tomorrows – Ed Reed (album Born To Be Blue)
04 – Unforgettable – Ed Reed (album I’m A Shy Guy)
05 – That Ain’t Right – Ed Reed (album I’m A Shy Guy)
06 – Some Other Time – Ed Reed (album Born To Be Blue)
07 – Up On The Roof – Laura Nyro (album Christmas and The Beads of Sweat)
08 – Eli’s Coming – Laura Nyro (album Eli and The Thirteenth Confession)
09 – Beads of Sweat – Laura Nyro (album Christmas and The Beads of Sweat)
10 – Broken Rainbow – Laura Nyro (album Live at The Bottom Line)
11 – Sweet Dream Fade – Laura Nyro (album Angel in the Dark)
12 – Let It Be Me – Laura Nyro (album Live! The Loom’s Desire)
13 – Ooh Baby Baby – Laura Nyro (album Live! The Loom’s Desire)