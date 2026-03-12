Capitol Jazz (deel 5) (Toppyjazz aflevering 328)

Vanavond trakteren samensteller Herman van der Meij, presentatrice Gretha Donkerbroek en technicus Bertwin Stubbe u weer op een uur bijzondere jazzopnamen van het Capitol Records label. Zelfs voor de samensteller die jaren bij Bovema werkte, opnamen die hij nog nooit gehoord had.

Tussen 22.00 en 23.00 , natuurlijk bij Radio Westerwolde!

Playlist :

01 – Talk To Me Baby – Michael Dees (album Talk To Me Baby)

02 – Somewhere – Michael Dees (album Talk To Me Baby)

03 – Cellophane Disguise – Michael Dees (album The Michael Dees Affair)

04 – Alone In Paris – Micahel Dees (album The Michael Dees Affair)

05 – Somnambulisme – Stan Kenton (Ken Hanna arranger) (album The Complete Capitol Studio recordings)

06 – Bogota – Ken Hanna (album Jazz For Dancers)

07 – The Continental – Ken Hanna (album Jazz For Dancers)

08 – Allright Oke You Win – Vic Damone (album My Baby Loves To Swing)

09 – My Baby Loves To Swing – Vic Damone (album My Baby Loves To Swing)

10 – I Remember You – Paul Smith (album Cool and Sparkling)

11 – Softly – Paul Smith (album Softly, Baby)

12 – My Shining Hour – Paul Smith (album Cascades)

13 – Gentleman Friend – Carole Simpson (album All About Carole)

14 – You Make Me Feel So Young – Carole Simpson (album All About Carole)

15 – This Could Be The Start of Something – Carole Simpson (album Singin’ and Swingin’ )

16 – Just Because We’re Kids – Carole Simpson (album All About Carole)

17 – And Now Goodbye – Carole Simpson (album Singin’ and Swingin’)