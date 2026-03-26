Nagel Heyer Records (Toppyjazz aflevering 330)

Playlist :
01 – Worksong- Lyambiko (album Out of This Mood)
02 – Gone With The Wind – Lyambiko (album Out of This Mood)
03 – Tenderly – Lyambiko (album Shades of Delight)
04 – I Can’t Get Started – Harry Allen, Randy Sandke & Rias Big BAnd with Jiggs Whigham(album Turnstile)
05 – Quiet Nights – Harry Allen (album Love Songs Only)
06 – Blues In My Heart – David Ostwald (album Blues in our Heart)
07 – It’s Allright With Me – Frank Vignola (album Off Broadway- Extended)
08 – Chquilin de Bachlin _ Caterina Valente & Catherine Michel (album Vocal Jazz Ballads 2012)
09 – Estate – Zona Sul (album Vocal Jazz Ballads 2012)
10 – It’s Easy To Remember – Ken Peplowski (album Vocal Jazz Ballads)
Op het beeldmateriaal op de website van RTV Westerwolde rusten auteursrechten.