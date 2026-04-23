Alexandrina Simeon Quartet en meer…(Toppyjazz aflevering 334)

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Playlist :

01 – Roots – Alexandrina Simeon Quintet (album Roots & Influence)

02 – The Truth – same

03 – Mi Corazon – Alexandrina Simeon Quintet (album Roots & Influence)

04 – Come Fly With Me – John Stevens (album Red)

05 – Here, There and Everywhere – John Stevens (album Red)

06 – Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps – Ginger Bess (album Give Me The Simple Life)

07 – I’ll Be Seeing You – Ginger Bess (album Give Me The Simple Life)

08 – The Moon is a Harsh Misstress – Josh Groban (album All that Echoes)

09 – E Ti Promettero – Josh Groban & Laura Pausini(album All that Echoes)

10 – Take My Tears – Kasia Lins (album Take My Tears)

11 – Liar – Kasia Lins (album Take My Tears)

12 – Here’s That Rainy Day – Carol Sloane (album Whisper Sweet)

13 – Whisper Sweet – Carol Sloane (album Whisper Sweet)

14 – Zoot Walks In – Carol Sloane (album We’ll Meet Again)