Alexandrina Simeon Quartet en meer…(Toppyjazz aflevering 334)

Veel nieuwe geluiden hedenavond bij Toppyjazz. Veel plezier!
Playlist :
01 – Roots – Alexandrina Simeon Quintet (album Roots & Influence)
02 – The Truth – same
03 – Mi Corazon – Alexandrina Simeon Quintet (album Roots & Influence)
04 – Come Fly With Me – John Stevens (album Red)
05 – Here, There and Everywhere – John Stevens (album Red)
06 – Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps – Ginger Bess (album Give Me The Simple Life)
07 – I’ll Be Seeing You – Ginger Bess (album Give Me The Simple Life)
08 – The Moon is a Harsh Misstress – Josh Groban (album All that Echoes)
09 – E Ti Promettero – Josh Groban & Laura Pausini(album All that Echoes)
10 – Take My Tears – Kasia Lins (album Take My Tears)
11 – Liar – Kasia Lins (album Take My Tears)
12 – Here’s That Rainy Day – Carol Sloane (album Whisper Sweet)
13 – Whisper Sweet – Carol Sloane (album Whisper Sweet)
14 – Zoot Walks In – Carol Sloane (album We’ll Meet Again)
Op het beeldmateriaal op de website van RTV Westerwolde rusten auteursrechten.