Jazz uit Azië (Toppyjazz aflevering 335)

Playlist :
01 -The Moon Was Yellow – Chihiro Yamanaka (album Forever Begins)
02 – My Generation – Yui (album I Love Yesterday)
03 – So Far Away – Susan Wong (album Come Into My Dreams)
04 – Fly Me To The Moon – Ayumi (album Doxy)
05 – You’ved Changed – Eiji Taniguchi & Eden Atwood (album The Sweet Sound of Bossa Nova)
06 – How Long Has This Been Going On – Flo Handy (album The Remarkable Voice of Flo Handy)
07 – No Moon At All – Flo Handy (same album)
08 – Ue Wo Muite Aruko – Haromi Uehara (album Beyond Standard)
09 – Haze – The Trio Project (album Voice)
10 – So In Love – Atsuko Hashimoto (album ..Until The Sun Comes Up)
11 – Never let Me Go – Helen Sung (album Anthem For A New Day)
Op het beeldmateriaal op de website van RTV Westerwolde rusten auteursrechten.