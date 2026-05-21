Toppyjazz hedenavond met veel oude bekenden.
Playlist:
01 – Bach/Basie/Bird Boogie/Blues Bop Medley- Lisa Hilton (album Kaleidoscope)
02 – Labyrinth – Lisa Hilton (album Kaleidoscope)
03 – One and Only – Lisa Hilton (album Kaleidoscope)
04 – For Us – Dan Baraszu & David Ellington (album Organ Trio)
05 – Smudge – Dan Baraszu & David Ellington (album Organ Trio)
06 – Soul Bossa Nova – Dan Baraszu & David Ellington (album Organ Trio)
07 – Radiojingle Toppyjazz – Joseph Patrick Moore
08 – Quest – Yonrico Scott (album Quest of the Big Drum)
09 – Sound of the Drum – Yonrico Scott (album Quest of the Big Drum)
10 – UFO – Yonrico Scott (album Quest of the Big Drum)
11 – Doodlin’ – Robin Williams & Ian Shaw (album Sing Play For Pleasure)
12 – Moody’s Mood For Love – Robin Phillips & Anita Wardell (album Sing Play For Pleasure)
13 – Parker’s Mood – Robin Phillips (album Sing Play for Pleasure)
Iemand voor LISA, DAN, YONRICO of ROBIN? (Toppyjazz aflevering 337)
Toppyjazz hedenavond met veel oude bekenden.