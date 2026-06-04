Deze week muziek van violiste Regina Carter tot zang van Josefine Cronholm tot Melissa Manchester.
Veel Plezier tussen 22.00 en 23.00, alleen bij Radio Westerwolde!
Playlist :
01 – Softly as in a Morning Sunrise – Regina Carter & Kenny Baron (album Freefall)
02 – Zoltan – Larry Young (album Unity)
03 – Saudia – Larry Young (album Lawrence of Newark)
04 – Turn Back The Hands of Time – Harry Talas (album Turn Back The Hands of Time)
05 – Just in Time – Harry Talas (same album)
06 – In Your Wild Garden – Josefine Cronholm (album Wild Garden)
07 – Mermaids – Josefine Cronholm (album Songs of the Falling Feather)
08 – Midnight Blue – Melissa Manchester (album The Essence of Melissa Manchester)
09 – Don’t Cry Out Loud – Melissa Manchester (album Don’t Cry Out Loud)
10 – Caravan – Melissa Manchester (same album)
11 – When Paris was a Woman – Melissa Manchester (album When I Look Down That Road)
Nieuwe Oogst Juni (Toppyjazz 339)
Deze week muziek van violiste Regina Carter tot zang van Josefine Cronholm tot Melissa Manchester.