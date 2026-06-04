Nieuwe Oogst Juni (Toppyjazz 339)

Deze week muziek van violiste Regina Carter tot zang van Josefine Cronholm tot Melissa Manchester.

Veel Plezier tussen 22.00 en 23.00, alleen bij Radio Westerwolde!

Playlist :

01 – Softly as in a Morning Sunrise – Regina Carter & Kenny Baron (album Freefall)

02 – Zoltan – Larry Young (album Unity)

03 – Saudia – Larry Young (album Lawrence of Newark)

04 – Turn Back The Hands of Time – Harry Talas (album Turn Back The Hands of Time)

05 – Just in Time – Harry Talas (same album)

06 – In Your Wild Garden – Josefine Cronholm (album Wild Garden)

07 – Mermaids – Josefine Cronholm (album Songs of the Falling Feather)

08 – Midnight Blue – Melissa Manchester (album The Essence of Melissa Manchester)

09 – Don’t Cry Out Loud – Melissa Manchester (album Don’t Cry Out Loud)

10 – Caravan – Melissa Manchester (same album)

11 – When Paris was a Woman – Melissa Manchester (album When I Look Down That Road)