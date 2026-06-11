Wij zijn deze week INCOGNITO bij Toppyjazz!

Een overzicht van de eerste albums van deze fantastische britse band.
Veel plezier bij Radio Westzerwolde hedenavond tussen 22.00 en 23.00 uur.
Playlist:
01 . I’ve Been Waiting – Incognito / Maysa Leak – album Tales Of The Beach
02 – Never look Back – Incognito
03 – Tales Of The Beach – Incognito
04 – Parisienne Girl – Incognito – album Jazz Funk
05 – Release Yourself – Incognito – album Inside Life
06 – I love What You Do For Me – Incognito- album Tribes, Vibes ans Scribes.
07 – Solar Fire – Incognito -album Last Night In Tokyo.
08 – On The Road (part one) – Incognito – album Stranger Than Fiction
09 – What About Our Love – Maysa Leak- album Maysa
10 – Mindin’ My Business – Incognito & George Duke – album Adventures In Black Sunshine
11 – Summer In The City – Incognito -album Bees+Flowers+Things
12 – Show Me Love – Incognito – album Eleven
Op het beeldmateriaal op de website van RTV Westerwolde rusten auteursrechten.