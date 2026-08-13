Toppyjazz Club (deel 2) (aflevering 347)

Vanavond Toppyjazz Club dwz LIVE jazz opnamen van over de hele wereld.
Veel plaats voor dat geweldige orkest van STAN KENTON at Redlands University.
Met uiteraard de vraag : Wat doet de Baron hedenavond??
Playlist :
01 – Ambivalance- Stan Kenton (album Live in London 1972)
02 – MacArthurpark – Stan Kenton (album live at Redlands University)
03 – Stevie Wonder Medley – Callaway Sisters (album Boom! Live at Birdland)
04 – My Favourite Things – Rebecca Jenkins (album Live at The Cellar)
05 – Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars – Rebecca Jenkins (album Live at The Cellar)
06 – It Might as Well Be Spring – Stan Getz & Astrud Gilberto (album Giants of Jazz)
07 – Artistry In Rhythm – Bill Perkins & Steve Huffsteter (album Live at Capuzolli’s)
09 – Sandu – Jesse van Ruller (album Live at Murphy’s Law)
10 – Along Came Betty – Jesse van Ruller (album Live at Murphy’s Law)
Op het beeldmateriaal op de website van RTV Westerwolde rusten auteursrechten.Fout, groep bestaat niet! Controleer de code! (ID: 28)