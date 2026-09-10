ENCORE..Toppyjazz (deek 8(Toppyjazz aflevering 351)

Eenmaal per jaar even een terigblik op vorige uitzendingen.

Ditmaalde meest bekeken uitzendingen van het internet Toppyjazz.blogspot.com.

Fier bovenaan Linn Records met als coryfeen IAN SHAW en CLAIRE MARTIN.

Maar als “aanstormend talent” Joop Visser en Jessica van Noord. Bravo!

Playlist :

01 – Everything I Got Belongs to You – Claire Martin (album A Modern Art)

02 – Into My Arms – Ian Shaw (album Somewhere Towards Love)

03 – Devil May Care – Sarah Ellen Hughes & Ian Shaw (album Darning The Dream)

04 – Let The Rain Fall Here – Kerry Hodgkin (album Table In The Corner)

05 – I Keep Going Back Medley – Kerry Hodgkin (album Tabel In The Corner)

06 – It’s Cool To Be Cool Sarah Moule (album It’s A Nice Thought)

07 – When Your Computer Crashes – Sarah Moule (album It’s A Nice Thought)

08 – Hard Hearted Hannah – Kay Star (album The Faboules Favorites)

09 – Side By Side – Kay Star (album Jazz Singer)

10 – But Beautiful – Bobby Wellins (album The Satin Album)

11 – You’ve Changed – Bobby Wellins (album The Satin Album)

12 – The End of a Love Affair – Billie Holiday (album Lady In Satin)