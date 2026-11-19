Happy to announce a 6 cd box from Tony Kinsey Collection (1953-1961).
This week we give you the best of drummer Tony Kinsey (1927-2025).
Watch out the great Lita Rosa. (1926-2008)
Playlist :
01 – Time Gentlemen Please – Tony Kinsey (album Time Gentlemen Please)
02 – Introduction (45t version)- Tony Kinsey (album The Tony Kinsey collection)
03 – Three Moods – Tony Kinsey (same cd box)
04 – Feelings – Cleo Laine & John Williams (album Best Friends)
05 – Beathaven – Tony Kinsey & Tubby Hayes (album The Tony Kinsey Collection)
06 – You’ll Never Know – Tony Kinsey & Lita Roza (same cd box)
07 – Love For Sale – Tony Kinsey (same cd box)
08 – Too Marvellous For Words – Tony Kinsey & Lita Roza (same cd box)
09 – Satin Doll – Tony Kinsey Quintet (same cd box)
10 – Mean To Me – Cleo Laine & David Lindup (album Jazz Date)
11 – Sagittarius – John Dankworth (album The Zodiac Variations)
Brittjazz deel 3 (Toppyjazz aflevering 361)
Happy to announce a 6 cd box from Tony Kinsey Collection (1953-1961).