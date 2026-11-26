Onze boogschutters Herman en Trudy zijn jarig deze week, dus zetten we ze even muzikaal in het zonnetje.

Met o.a The Ventures ! We kregen 144 albums van de heren binnen. Onze keus is een uniek singletje:

Blue Moon/Lady Of Spain.

Verder weer onze favorieten Salena Jones en George Evans.

Playlist :

01 – Blue Noon – The Ventures (album The Colorful Ventures)

02 – Lady of Spian – The Ventures (album Going To The Ventures Dance Party)

03 – I Believe In You – George Evans (album I’m All Smiles)

04 – Baubles, Bangles and Beads – George Evans (album Live at The Cellar vol. 1)

05 – Autumn Serenade – George Evans (album Live at The Cellar vol. 1)

06 – Willow Weep For Me – Salena Jones (album Jazz Vocal Best Collection)

07 – Right Now – Salena Jones & Keith Mansfield (album Salena Jones)

08 – Come Back Liza – Frank Ifield (album Remembering The Sixties)

09 – Mule Train – Frank Ifield (same album)

10 – Bossa Nova USA (45 version)- Dave Brubeck (album Dave Brubeck’s Greatest Hits)

11 – Make Me Rainbows – Trudy Desmond (album Make me Rainbows)

12 – Dream Baby – Roy Orbison (album The Best of Roy Orbison)

13 – You Got It – Roy Orbison (album Mystery Girl)

14 – I Got Rhythm – Michael Holliday (album The Story of My Life)

15 – You Are My Sunshine – Michael Holliday (same album)