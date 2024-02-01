Playlist :
01 – Love Season – Alex Bignon (album Love Season)
02 – Falling for You – (album Love Season)
03 – Winnie – (album Head over Heels)
04 – Any Love – (album Head Over Heels)
05 – Somewhere – (album 107 Degrees in the Shade)
06 – Meeting Again part 1 – (album This Time Around)
07 – Meeting Again part 2 – (same)
08 – Onward, Upward – (album As Promised)
09 – Tomorrow – (album Free)
10 – Another Love Season – (album Going Home)
11 – Dance of The Ghosts – (album Ultimate Alex Bugnon)
Alex Bugnon bij Toppyjazz 221
Foto: Mazzelmoaze
